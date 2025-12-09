Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. ("Horizon Quantum"), a pioneer of software infrastructure for quantum applications, today announced the debut of Beryllium, a hardware-agnostic, high-level language for programming quantum computers.

Beryllium is an object-oriented language, allowing developers to start with simple classical and quantum building blocks and progressively create richer, higher-level structures by reusing and extending what they have already defined. This layering of abstraction is designed to empower developers to think in terms of information structure rather than qubits and low-level processing details

By shifting focus from how information is physically represented and processed in a quantum computer to how it can be structured and transformed, Beryllium is designed to raise the level of abstraction, reducing the need to manage quantum processing directly and making quantum software development more accessible to programmers without deep quantum expertise.

Beryllium is the third of four abstraction layers that Horizon Quantum has been pursuing as part of its ambitious plan to develop technology that bridges classical computer programming and quantum-accelerated implementation

Developers will be able to access Beryllium through Triple Alpha, Horizon's integrated development environment. Beryllium will sit alongside Triple Alpha's other Turing-complete languages: Helium-a BASIC-like language that supports concurrent classical/quantum workflows-and Hydrogen-a portable, assembly-like language that allows for general control flow.

"At Horizon Quantum, we believe that enabling conventional software developers to harness quantum computers will be key to unlocking new applications," said Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, founder and CEO of Horizon Quantum. "We believe Beryllium is an important milestone, as we introduce the abstraction needed to bridge the gap between classical and quantum programming."

Horizon Quantum will preview Beryllium this week at Q2B Silicon Valley, a leading quantum technology conference. The company will also introduce additional technological progress across its software stack, including new pulse-level capabilities and the ability to execute its Hydrogen code directly on control systems hardware.

About Horizon Quantum

Horizon Quantum's mission is to unlock broad quantum advantage by building software infrastructure that empowers developers to use quantum computing to solve the world's toughest computational problems.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, a leading researcher and former professor with more than two decades of experience in quantum computing, the company seeks to bridge the gap between today's hardware and tomorrow's applications through the creation of advanced quantum software development tools. Its integrated development environment, Triple Alpha, enables developers to write sophisticated, hardware-agnostic quantum programs at different levels of abstraction.

