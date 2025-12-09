Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.12.2025 12:36 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: A Dutch Vlogger's Shenzhen Symphony -- Bridging Cultures Through Music

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dutch vlogger has struck a chord with a global audience by paying for a foreign musician to craft an original song celebrating the Shenzhen, China for US$700.

The video unfolds like a cultural adventure. At first, the foreign musician is awed by Shenzhen's striking contrasts - gleaming skyscrapers tower over ancient temples, while tech hubs buzz alongside traditional markets. Through heartfelt conversations, the vlogger and musician dive into Shenzhen's essence: its relentless innovation, diverse population, and harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

The creative process is a delightful clash of cultures. The musician experiments, fusing electronic beats with Chinese folk instruments, and struggles to capture Shenzhen's spirit in English lyrics. Meanwhile, the vlogger shares personal anecdotes about the city's warmth and energy, from late - night street food to vibrant art scenes.

The final song is a masterpiece. It portrays Shenzhen as a beacon of progress, where people from all walks of life come together to shape the future. This project is a testament to how music can transcend borders, offering a fresh, heartfelt perspective on one of China's most dynamic cities.

Dive into this cross-cultural musical journey and experience Shenzhen like never before.

YouTube Link:https://youtu.be/5EWf7k3Xlr8?si=SFX2s2HPrXWNEFed

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EWf7k3Xlr8

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-matters-feature-a-dutch-vloggers-shenzhen-symphony--bridging-cultures-through-music-302636470.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.