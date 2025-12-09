Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Small Modular Reactor Market Set for 24% CAGR to 2030 Driven by Rapid Decarbonization Mandates and Off-Grid Industrial Heat Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the globalsmall modular reactor market, in terms of installed capacity, is projected to increase from 312.5 MW in 2025 to 912.5 MW by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the forecast period 2025-2030. This growth is being fueled by rapid decarbonization mandates and rising demand for off-grid industrial heat. Momentum is further boosted by factory-built SMR designs that cut construction time and capital costs, as well as tighter energy-security policies. Governments increasingly view SMRs as dependable, low-carbon power sources to complement renewables, while industrial users are turning to them for clean and efficient process heat.

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Strong Demand Emerging for Off-Grid Industrial Heat

Industries aiming to reduce their direct emissions are increasingly turning to reactors that can supply both high-temperature heat and electricity in one solution. Companies in chemicals and heavy manufacturing are exploring how SMRs could be integrated into their facilities, while mining operations in remote locations are drawn to their ability to replace diesel-based systems. These premium heat applications offer stronger margins and help offset the higher costs associated with nuclear technologies, creating broader revenue opportunities within the SMR market.

Decarbonization Mandates Accelerate SMR Market Momentum

As companies push toward ambitious net-zero goals, many are turning to nuclear energy to secure dependable, carbon-free baseload power that complements their expanding clean-energy portfolios. The global commitment to scale up nuclear capacity is already encouraging more firms to explore direct partnerships with advanced reactor developers, reflecting a shift away from traditional utility-led procurement.

Factory-Based Builds Reduce Financial Risk

Moving reactor construction from open sites to controlled manufacturing facilities helps address historical cost overruns in nuclear projects. Standardized production, parallel construction activities, and repeatable supply chains are improving project efficiency, even as vendors balance global sourcing with national content requirements.

Segmentation Overview:

By Reactor Type

Water-cooled (land-based and marine-based)

High-temperature gas-cooled

Molten salt

Fast neutron spectrum

Micro-reactors

By Application

Grid-connected power

Off-grid and remote electrification

Industrial process heat and steam

Desalination and district heating

Defense and military bases

By End-User Sector

Utilities and independent power producers (IPPs)

Industrial and petrochemical companies

Mining and remote operations

Government and defense

Research institutions

By Geography

North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom France Italy Sweden Denmark Switzerland Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



For a full breakdown of small modular reactor market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/small-modular-reactor-smr-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Geographical Insights:

Europe is shaping up as the quickest-moving growth hub, driven by coordinated policymaking and cross-border collaboration. Joint programs among EU members are spreading development risk, standardizing reactor choices, and helping speed up regulatory approvals, particularly in Central and Northern Europe.

North America progress remains steady but cautious. Regulatory milestones and early construction approvals signal confidence in the technology, yet higher labor expenses and layered regulatory systems slow wider rollout. Elsewhere, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are still in early stages, with progress closely tied to external funding and technical support.

Explore Energy and Power Industry Reports - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/energy-power?utm_source=prnewswire

Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Companies:

NuScale Power

Rolls-Royce SMR

TerraPower

Rosatom & JSC OKBM

X-energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Holtec International

BWX Technologies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC)

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)

EDF-NUWARD

Ontario Power Generation

Candu Energy (SNC-Lavalin)

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.

Westinghouse eVinci

Fluor Corp.

AtkinsRealis (formerly SNC-Lavalin)

Ansaldo Nucleare

KEPCO E&C

