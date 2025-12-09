Anzeige
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
09.12.2025
Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Small Modular Reactor Market Set for 24% CAGR to 2030 Driven by Rapid Decarbonization Mandates and Off-Grid Industrial Heat Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the globalsmall modular reactor market, in terms of installed capacity, is projected to increase from 312.5 MW in 2025 to 912.5 MW by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the forecast period 2025-2030. This growth is being fueled by rapid decarbonization mandates and rising demand for off-grid industrial heat. Momentum is further boosted by factory-built SMR designs that cut construction time and capital costs, as well as tighter energy-security policies. Governments increasingly view SMRs as dependable, low-carbon power sources to complement renewables, while industrial users are turning to them for clean and efficient process heat.

Mordor Intelligence Logo

Emerging Trends & Developments:

Strong Demand Emerging for Off-Grid Industrial Heat

Industries aiming to reduce their direct emissions are increasingly turning to reactors that can supply both high-temperature heat and electricity in one solution. Companies in chemicals and heavy manufacturing are exploring how SMRs could be integrated into their facilities, while mining operations in remote locations are drawn to their ability to replace diesel-based systems. These premium heat applications offer stronger margins and help offset the higher costs associated with nuclear technologies, creating broader revenue opportunities within the SMR market.

Decarbonization Mandates Accelerate SMR Market Momentum

As companies push toward ambitious net-zero goals, many are turning to nuclear energy to secure dependable, carbon-free baseload power that complements their expanding clean-energy portfolios. The global commitment to scale up nuclear capacity is already encouraging more firms to explore direct partnerships with advanced reactor developers, reflecting a shift away from traditional utility-led procurement.

Factory-Based Builds Reduce Financial Risk

Moving reactor construction from open sites to controlled manufacturing facilities helps address historical cost overruns in nuclear projects. Standardized production, parallel construction activities, and repeatable supply chains are improving project efficiency, even as vendors balance global sourcing with national content requirements.

Segmentation Overview:

By Reactor Type

  • Water-cooled (land-based and marine-based)
  • High-temperature gas-cooled
  • Molten salt
  • Fast neutron spectrum
  • Micro-reactors

By Application

  • Grid-connected power
  • Off-grid and remote electrification
  • Industrial process heat and steam
  • Desalination and district heating
  • Defense and military bases

By End-User Sector

  • Utilities and independent power producers (IPPs)
  • Industrial and petrochemical companies
  • Mining and remote operations
  • Government and defense
  • Research institutions

By Geography

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • France
    • Italy
    • Sweden
    • Denmark
    • Switzerland
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • South America
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of small modular reactor market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/small-modular-reactor-smr-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Geographical Insights:

Europe is shaping up as the quickest-moving growth hub, driven by coordinated policymaking and cross-border collaboration. Joint programs among EU members are spreading development risk, standardizing reactor choices, and helping speed up regulatory approvals, particularly in Central and Northern Europe.

North America progress remains steady but cautious. Regulatory milestones and early construction approvals signal confidence in the technology, yet higher labor expenses and layered regulatory systems slow wider rollout. Elsewhere, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are still in early stages, with progress closely tied to external funding and technical support.

Explore Energy and Power Industry Reports - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/energy-power?utm_source=prnewswire

Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Companies:

  • NuScale Power
  • Rolls-Royce SMR
  • TerraPower
  • Rosatom & JSC OKBM
  • X-energy
  • GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
  • Holtec International
  • BWX Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC)
  • Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)
  • EDF-NUWARD
  • Ontario Power Generation
  • Candu Energy (SNC-Lavalin)
  • Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp.
  • Westinghouse eVinci
  • Fluor Corp.
  • AtkinsRealis (formerly SNC-Lavalin)
  • Ansaldo Nucleare
  • KEPCO E&C

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:?

Hydro Turbine Market: The report breaks down the market by technology (reaction and impulse), capacity range (below 10 MW, 10-100 MW, and above 100 MW), and region, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Discover the top companies influencing the hydro turbine industry at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hydro-turbine-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Small Gas Engines Market: The report segments the market by engine displacement, equipment type, end-use sector, and region, with coverage across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Find out which companies dominate the small gas engines industry at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/small-gas-engine-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

About Mordor Intelligence?

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:
media@mordorintelligence.com
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-modular-reactor-market-set-for-24-cagr-to-2030-driven-by-rapid-decarbonization-mandates-and-off-grid-industrial-heat-demand-says-mordor-intelligence-302636463.html

