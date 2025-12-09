Longwood Healthcare Leaders: Senior Pharma and Biotech Leaders to Convene for Industry Forum at San Francisco CEO Ahead of JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Longwood Healthcare Leaders will convene top biopharmaceutical leaders at San Francisco CEO for two days of discussion, January 10-11, 2026, the weekend immediately prior to the 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. San Francisco CEO is held at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, 757 Market Street, in downtown San Francisco, and features approximately nearly 200 speakers across government, pharma, biotech, academia, regulatory, and investing communities. Thought leaders will speak in discussion panels, fireside chats, and roundtable discussions focusing on some of the most important issues facing the life sciences ecosystem today.

Speakers at San Francisco CEO will participate in curated fireside chats, roundtables, and moderated discussion panels. Speakers include Lloyd Minor (Dean, Stanford Medicine), Jennifer Doudna (Nobel laureate; UC Berkeley), Arianna Huffington (CEO, Thrive Global), Rob Califf (former Commissioner, FDA), Teresa Graham (CEO, Roche Pharma), John Reed (head, R&D, Johnson & Johnson), Stefan Oelrich (CEO, Bayer Pharma), Jay Bradner (Head, R&D, Amgen), Dave Reese (CTO, Amgen), David Redfern (Chief Strategy Officer, GSK), Levi Garraway (CMO, Roche Genentech), Aviv Regev (head, Research, Genentech), Eliav Barr (CMO, Merck), Tadaaki Taniguchi (head R&D, Astellas), Robert Plenge (Head, Research, BMS), Carolyn Bertozzi (Nobel laureate; Professor, Stanford University), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), Nouhad Husseini (head, BD, Regeneron), Rachna Khosla (head, BD, Amgen), Marc Tessier-Lavigne (CEO, Xaira), Cindy Perettie (EVP, Kite), Mathai Mammen (CEO, Parabilis, former head, R&D, Johnson & Johnson), Daphne Koller (CEO, Insitro), among others.

The forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include ensuring global access; the evolving deal-making landscape; impact of company mindset & culture; developing an effective board; pipeline prioritization; positioning for commercial success; R&D collaboration; developing global partnerships; patient-centric development; identifying next-generation therapeutics; from data to medicine, investment outlook; navigating the regulatory landscape among others.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception on Saturday, January 10, following the first day of panels for registered participants. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/sfceo

Longwood Healthcare Leaders hosts thought leaders, key executives, and government officials for quarterly forums. These meetings aim to foster collaboration, exchange insights, and drive biomedical advancements from the top, facilitating discussions that promote transparency and collaboration among participants with the goal of accelerating the translation of discoveries into medicines that can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

