Jama Software Announces Jama Connect Solution for Semiconductors for Developing Complex Products and Systems Faster without Compromising Quality

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Jama Software, the industry-leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, has released a semiconductor solution for fabless design companies, IDMs, and companies in other semiconductor industry sectors. With increased product complexity challenges and rapidly changing industry landscape, semiconductor companies are facing competitive pressures related to growth and profitability that require development speed and product quality.

Jama Connect for Semiconductors is a custom-built solution pre-configured for common use cases for rapid adoption, accompanied by a Procedure Guide that provides simple process descriptions from initial stakeholder MRD and System level PRDs through validation and verification. This framework enables semiconductor companies to create scalable, consistent, and repeatable processes for bringing innovative high-quality products to market quicker, navigating product variations, and better serving their customers.

"For semiconductor companies facing ever increasing complexity of silicon products plus the need to align software deliverables that must be available at launch, the traditional hardware-centric approach of product definition and development is no longer viable," stated Neil Stroud, GM, Semiconductors, at Jama Software. "Without Live Traceability across tools and engineering disciplines and the controlled coordination it establishes, semiconductor companies will continue to experience significant rework and respins, quality impacts, increased costs, and product delays."

With effective requirements management and Live Traceability of Jama Connect, semiconductor companies can easily manage new product requirements from ideation through to implementation, enhancement, and revisions - enabling them to maximize development efficiency, accelerate speed to market, and meet regulatory or audit requirements.

To learn more about how Jama Connect for Semiconductor can help accelerate product development throughout your ecosystem, download the datasheet, or click here to speak with one of our experts and book a free trial.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success in multidisciplinary engineering organizations. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, software-defined vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect requirements management software to minimize the risk of defects, rework, cost overruns, and recalls. Using Jama Connect, engineering organizations can now intelligently manage the development process by leveraging Live TraceabilityTM across best-of-breed tools to measurably improve outcomes. Our rapidly growing customer base spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, consumer electronics, financial services, and insurance industries. To learn more, visit us at jamasoftware.com.

