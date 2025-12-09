Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands Issue Carbon Credits Under ACR's IFM 2.1 Methodology, Setting a New Standard for Forest Carbon Integrity

Aurora Sustainable Lands and Anew Climate combine proven land stewardship and innovative, technology-driven carbon quantification to deliver verifiable climate benefits

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Anew Climate, the world's largest generator of certified, verified carbon removals today, and Aurora Sustainable Lands, one of the largest private U.S. forestland landowners, announced the issuance of carbon credits from three Aurora-owned properties-Big Poplar, Little Bear and Cumberland Gap-under the ACR's Improved Forest Management (IFM) 2.1 methodology, representing a major step forward in forest carbon accounting and transparency.

Together, Aurora and Anew are pioneering a new model for climate impact: combining Aurora's leadership in sustainable land stewardship with Anew's advanced carbon quantification technology. This collaboration delivers some of the first credits verified under ACR's IFM 2.1 methodology, recently approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) as meeting its Core Carbon Principles (CCPs).

Advancing Forest Carbon Through Innovation

Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands are collaborating to advance forest carbon integrity, with Anew leveraging its proprietary Epoch Platform to support this effort. Unlike traditional static baselines, Epoch applies dynamic, continuously updated measurements using high-resolution remote sensing, satellite-based carbon tracking, machine learning, and ground observations to enhance accuracy, transparency, and confidence in verified climate impact. By pairing Aurora's science-based land management with Anew's data-driven approach, the collaboration demonstrates how improved forestry methodologies can accelerate credible, scalable climate solutions.

"This issuance represents a breakthrough in the evolution of high-integrity forest carbon," said Josh Strauss, president of environmental products at Anew Climate. "By combining ACR's rigorous methodology with Aurora's land stewardship and our Epoch evaluation framework, we're raising the bar for forest carbon credibility, transparency, and scalability."

The three projects span tens of thousands of acres across the southeastern United States and are owned and managed by Aurora Sustainable Lands, which stewards 1.65 million acres nationwide with a mission to transform timberlands into long-term carbon storage and biodiversity assets, aligning financial performance with positive environmental outcomes.

"This achievement demonstrates how climate-smart forestry practices and science-based land management can work together to generate demonstrable results for investors, ecosystems, and the climate," said Jamie G. Houston IV, CEO of Aurora Sustainable Lands.

The issuance underscores how technology and improved forestry methodologies are driving a new era of high integrity and transparency for the voluntary carbon market. Together, Anew and Aurora are setting a higher standard for forest carbon projects-delivering verified impact at scale.

