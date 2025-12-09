NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Outlines 2026 Priorities in CEO Year-End-Letter

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") provides a year-end update from the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Gabriel Rubacha, highlighting the 2025 milestones at the Company's flagship, Rio Grande project (the "Rio Grande Project" or"Project") and setting out the 2026 priorities for the Company which will be to focus on permitting and a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") at its Rio Grande Project.

CEO Letter Below:

Dear Shareholders,

As we approach year-end and reflect on what we have achieved at NOA Lithium Brines Inc., I am pleased to share our progress and, in particular, our objectives for 2026 as we advance our Rio Grande Project toward production and position NOA as a future lithium producer. We strongly believe NOA stands out for three reasons: (1) three assets, each a low cost brine operation; (2) our Rio Grande Project, significantly de-risked, with a large resource of close to 5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and high concentration of more than 500 milligrams per litre that enables development using commercially proven processes; and (3) a management team with significant experience and an equity interest in the Company, with investments made alongside shareholders, sharing in the same risk as every one of you.

The Rio Grande Project remains our flagship asset. This year (2025) we reached the following milestones that were critical for the Project and for NOA's long-term plan:

We completed payment for all Rio Grande properties.

Initiated a water exploration program and discovered fresh water in the northern area of the Project.

Completed a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") evaluating two stages of 20,000 tonnes per annum (" tpa ") (for a total Project capacity of 40,000 tpa) with compelling technical and economic results (see the Company's press release dated October 6, 2025 for a summary of these results).

Secured additional capital to continue advancing the Project and Company.

These results reflect disciplined execution by NOA's team. We launched operations less than three years ago, through a difficult market, and still delivered meaningful progress, including management-led funding at a time when external capital was scarce.

NOA has transitioned from an exploration company to a development company, a notable milestone for a junior issuer, especially on such a short timeline. The PEA supports our move to feasibility at the Rio Grande Project and, ultimately, to production.

The Company's priorities for 2026 at Rio Grande are as follows:

Advance exploration and permitting, and Complete the PFS.

These priorities run in parallel and are aligned with our goal of responsibly accelerating the time it takes for the Company to get to initial production.

We have also initiated on-site and off-site activities so that, alongside engineering, we can file environmental permits for construction at Rio Grande on schedule. We are defining a PFS plan, with some support activities expected to begin in early 2026. This plan includes the following options: (i) evaluating a hybrid ponds and direct lithium extraction ("DLE") approach to reduce the size of the ponds; (ii) assessing the potential to locate the carbonate plant at lower elevation; and (iii) studying lithium chloride production or a lithium carbonate/chloride composition instead of lithium carbonate production. To support these options, we will conduct DLE testwork with selected technology providers, analyze the market, complete additional drilling and field tests, pursue laboratory/pilot programs, and complete hydrogeological studies required for the PFS.

While market conditions for early-stage lithium developers remain challenging, we are encouraged by recent pricing and demand trends that reinforce the fundamentals of the lithium sector. NOA's disciplined execution and capital efficiency keeps us on schedule and, in our view, positions the Company as an undervalued and high growth story, which puts us in a strong position to attract partners and broaden our investor base to support our development plans going forward.

Beyond Rio Grande, NOA holds two additional projects that are not fully reflected in our current valuation. In 2026, we intend to pursue a strategic partner for our Arizaro project, an even larger project with twice the land package of Rio Grande, to unlock value without diverting focus from our flagship Rio Grande Project, and subject to market conditions, we also plan to commence drilling at our Salinas Grandes properties, a project we believe can contribute meaningful additional value for NOA's shareholders.

We will continue advancing the Company and our flagship Rio Grande Project with the same commitment, discipline and enthusiasm that has guided us over the past three years since our public listing. We believe that NOA, and particularly our Rio Grande Project, are well positioned to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, and we are confident the improving market conditions will provide additional tailwinds as we move into 2026.

I would like to thank you for your confidence and support as we enter into this next stage of growth for NOA.

Best Regards,

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

