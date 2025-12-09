Solarpro has developed a steel deck mounting structure with a drilling-free fixing system for rooftop solar panels.From pv magazine France Solarpro, a Paris-based PV company, has developed a steel deck mounting structure that incorporates a drilling-free fixing system for rooftop solar panels. Waterproofing is a key concern when installing solar panels on buildings, particularly where multiple contractors must coordinate on overlapping schedules. Solarpro designed the Solaboac system to address this challenge for steel roofs. The current version of Solaboac is compatible with three families of ...

