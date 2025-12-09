SciencePower, a next-generation postbiotic platform company, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Mayo Clinic. The agreement enables collaborative research led by Mayo Clinic investigators to explore the potential of SciencePower's proprietary postbiotic compositions in breast cancer biology.

The collaboration will focus on understanding how specific microbiome-derived compositions influence immune and cellular pathways relevant to breast cancer. Early preclinical findings are currently planned to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December 2025.

"This milestone marks an important step in validating our technology through rigorous scientific collaboration," said Robin Albin, SciencePower Co-Founder, Marketing Communications. "We are honored to work with Mayo Clinic researchers to deepen the understanding of postbiotics and their potential role in advancing human health."

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in SciencePower as a result of this agreement. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About SciencePower

SciencePower is a vertically integrated microbiome innovation company pioneering a next-generation class of postbiotics through its proprietary Sequential Fermentation Technology. This patent-pending process mimics the gut's natural dynamics, producing complex bioactive compositions that support reproducible outcomes in microbiome modulation, gut barrier integrity, and immune balance.

The company is led by a multidisciplinary team with deep expertise in microbiome science, nutrition, fermentation, and the commercialization of health and biotechnology innovations.

SciencePower is currently collaborating with global partners across the nutrition, health, and wellness sectors to develop science-based solutions grounded in microbiome innovation.

