Mercuryo On-ramp for BitMEX Optimises Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion on Leading Exchange

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has announced the launch of crypto-to-fiat on-ramps with BitMEX, a major cryptocurrency exchange. The introduction of this feature will enable users of the popular futures and spot exchange to purchase cryptocurrency using a variety of fiat currencies.

The integration of Mercuryo's on-ramps will simplify the onboarding of BitMEX users, streamlining the process of converting fiat holdings into digital tokens to trade on the platform.

Payment methods accepted via the Mercuryo-BitMEX integration include credit and debit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. More than 30 fiat currencies are supported by Mercuryo, available to traders in all eligible jurisdictions, globally.

Mercuryo's on-ramp will support all the digital tokens available for trading on BitMEX's spot and futures markets, including bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). As the payment gateway is directly integrated into BitMEX's exchange, users can conduct fiat-crypto conversion directly within the platform and their account will be credited with their chosen digital tokens in a matter of minutes.

"The integration of Mercuryo's on-ramps gives BitMEX traders the convenience of a trusted gateway wrapped in a familiar interface," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo. "This is an important step towards enhancing the trading experience for millions of BitMEX's global users."

"The integration of Mercuryo's on-ramps on to the BitMEX platform provides our users with a robust and intuitive means of converting fiat into the cryptocurrency of their choice," said Raphael Polansky, Chief Growth Officer at BitMEX. "The user experience (UX) is everything in crypto and Mercuryo has proven expertise in delivering an optimum on-ramp experience."

As one of the industry's oldest derivatives exchanges, BitMEX has a reputation for innovation. The exchange offers a broad range of spot and derivatives products. It remains the preferred platform for a significant proportion of the industry's professional and retail traders. Mercuryo's integration will enhance BitMEX's ability to meet the needs of its existing users and to onboard new traders onto its regulated platform.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

*The Mercuryo on-ramps for BitMEX are not available in the UK and are not denominated in Pound sterling (GBP).

*The value of crypto-assets may fluctuate significantly and can become worthless. Investing in or transacting with crypto-assets carries high risk. Crypto-assets are not covered by any EU investor protection framework or deposit guarantee scheme. This service is not available in jurisdictions where cryptocurrency use or trading is prohibited, including but not limited to Iran, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, and any countries subject to international sanctions. Users must ensure compliance with applicable local laws.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with integrated on-chain functionality. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Since 2018, Mercuryo has proudly partnered with industry leaders such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, 1inch, PancakeSwap, and more, with plans to expand further as we continue to innovate with our stack of products.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability. Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable. BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with. For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and its online communities. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

