Pow.Bio and Bühler join forces to advance next-generation precision fermentation

ALAMEDA, Calif. and UZWIL, Switzerland, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pow.Bio, the pioneer in AI-enabled continuous fermentation technology, and Bühler Group, the global solution provider for food, feed, and advanced materials, are teaming up to bring an integrated continuous precision fermentation platform to market. The collaboration advances industrial biomanufacturing by accelerating process development, reducing unit production costs thanks to a continuous process, and improving operation performance. Bühler and Pow.Bio are now ready to begin onboarding customers.

Unlike traditional fermentation approaches that rely on batch or fed-batch processes - stop-and-start methods that require the tank to be emptied and cleaned between runs - the companies now offer an ultra-efficient and streamlined solution. The offering brings together Pow.Bio's proprietary continuous fermentation technology with Bühler's 165 years of engineering, delivery, installation, and commissioning services - all supported by advanced model-driven control software. The result is a platform that allows customers to establish precision fermentation capacity faster, with predictable performance, lower unit costs, and a direct path to scale.

The platform is designed for companies commercializing fermentation-derived products that are currently produced in fed-batch systems but constrained by cost, scalability, or inconsistent output. From established ingredients such as enzymes and organic acids to categories like functional proteins, specialty lipids, and bioactive compounds, the Pow.Bio-Bühler solution offers a continuous, more efficient production pathway. By replacing traditional fed-batch processes with a continuous, model-driven system, customers can achieve significantly higher productivity, improved process consistency, and more cost-effective manufacturing through an established, low-risk pathway from lab to pilot and full industrial scale.

"Our collaboration with Bühler sets a new benchmark for biomanufacturing: not just faster, but smarter and more robust," said Shannon Hall, CEO and co-founder of Pow.Bio. "Clients can now capitalize on proven technology and global deployment expertise to unlock commercial-scale production with lower risk and unprecedented efficiency. This partnership solidifies Pow.Bio's position at the forefront of industrial biotechnology, enabling us to deliver enduring value for our clients and the sector as a whole."

The partnership fully aligns with Bühler's innovation culture and its focus on applied scalable technologies. "Precision fermentation has the potential to impact the food, feed, and specialty ingredients industries. Companies are already using it to produce dairy, meat, and egg substitutes, alternative oils and fats, and even novel pet food - and we are only at the beginning of what this technology can unlock," said Thierry Duvanel, Bühler's North American Director of Innovation. "By joining forces with Pow.Bio, we take a clear step toward reducing unit production costs in biomanufacturing, combining complementary expertise to accelerate innovation and deliver a fully integrated system backed by experience, service, and reliability."

Accelerating commercialization with confidence

Following Pow.Bio's successful 3,000 L scale-up with ATV Technologies, achieved with Bühler's support, this partnership is now positioned to accelerate adoption across the industry. By giving companies a clearer route from development to commercial production, the joint solution addresses hurdles that have long slowed scale-up in the sector. "With the technology validated and the full system in place, we are prepared to onboard customers and support them through deployment and scale-up," said Adham Rizk, Sales and Commercial Manager at Bühler Group.

About Pow.Bio

Pow.Bio is building the future of biomanufacturing through continuous fermentation technology that delivers competitive unit costs, accelerated product development, and rapid scale-up. Our AI-integrated platform enables companies to bring sustainable, bio-based products to market faster and more economically. With a focus on partner success, Pow.Bio is redefining what's possible in the $500 billion biomanufacturing industry. Learn more at www.pow.bio.

About Bühler

Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature in all its decision-making processes. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler solutions. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines - all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today's global challenges into sustainable business.

As a technology partner for the food, feed, and mobility industries, Bühler has committed to having solutions ready to multiply by 2025 that reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in the value chains of its customers. It also proactively collaborates with suppliers to reduce climate impacts throughout the value chain. In its own operations, Bühler has developed a pathway to achieve a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scopes 1 & 2, against a 2019 baseline).

Bühler spends up to 5% of turnover on research and development annually to improve both the commercial and sustainability performance of its solutions, products, and services. In 2024, some 12,350 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.0 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company with a history spanning 165 years, Bühler is active in over 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 105 service stations, 31 manufacturing sites, and research and training centers in 26 locations.

www.buhlergroup.com