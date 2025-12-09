Prestigious Paris-area cancer center to offer patients next-generation gyroscopic radiosurgery beginning 2026

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced that Institut Gustave Roussy, one of the world's most prestigious and influential cancer research hospitals, will soon install the groundbreaking ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform.

Located in Villejuif, a southern suburb of Paris, France, Gustave Roussy was founded in 1926 and was recently ranked the #1 cancer center in France and Europe by Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026. Newsweek additionally recognized the site as the #4 world's best oncology hospital the first institution ever honored outside the United States.

Installation of the ZAP-X system will be completed by the end of the year, with patient treatments planned in the first months of 2026.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a completely non-invasive, outpatient procedure often used as an alternative to open brain surgery. With no incision, no anesthesia, and no pain, patients typically return home the same day and quickly resume normal activities. SRS has become a game-changer in treating many brain tumors and other disorders of the brain, head, and neck.

"Stereotactic radiosurgery is transforming how we treat patients with primary and metastatic brain tumors," said Professor Eric Deutsch, Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Gustave Roussy. "The addition of ZAP-X represents an important milestone in our continued commitment to pioneering world-class, non-invasive therapies."

The ZAP-X system is the world's most advanced stereotactic radiosurgery platform. Its unique gyroscopic mobility allows delivery of radiosurgical beams from thousands of unique angles, enabling unparalleled ability to sculpt dose around critical structures such as the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves. This innovative approach aims to maximize tumor control while protecting patient cognitive function.

Additionally, by employing a modern linear accelerator for radiation generation, ZAP-X is the first and only dedicated cranial SRS system to eliminate reliance on Cobalt-60 radioactive sources, removing the regulatory, financial, and safety burdens of handling isotopes.

Dr. Frédéric Dhermain, Senior Radiation Oncologist at Gustave Roussy, added "With its unique design and ability to minimize radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue, ZAP-X offers a new level of precision and safety. We are proud to bring this cutting-edge technology to our patients."

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, is committed to reducing the costs and complexities that limit access to world-class radiosurgery (SRS) for the brain, head, and neck. The company manufactures the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform and is also pioneering new applications of high-precision SRS in areas such as depression, addiction, and obesity. Founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University, ZAP introduced the world's first vault-free radiosurgery platform eliminating the need for costly shielded treatment rooms and enabling flexible, high-visibility siting. ZAP-X also advances beyond legacy Cobalt-60 technology with a modern linear accelerator for safer, more sustainable care. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

