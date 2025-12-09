2025 IRS IRIS CSV Generator and 1099 E-Filing Capabilities Unveiled by Real Business Solutions for the 2026 Tax Season

Real Business Solutions updated W2 Mate to support IRS IRIS for 2025, enabling automatic, IRIS-ready CSV e-filing for 1099 forms and simplifying compliance for businesses.

ORLAND PARK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Real Business Solutions (https://www.realtaxtools.com/), a leading provider of payroll and tax compliance software, today unveiled its new 2025 IRIS CSV Generator and 1099 E-Filing Capabilities for the 2026 tax season. As the IRS shifts away from paper filing-requiring electronic submissions for any business with 10 or more aggregate returns - the latest version of W2 Mate bridges the technical gap for filers. The software's specialized IRIS CSV Generator automatically formats 1099 data to meet the rigorous specifications of the IRS Taxpayer Portal, allowing users to upload files easily rather than typing each record manually. This release ensures that businesses, accountants, and non-profits can navigate the mandatory transition to the digital IRIS platform with speed, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

To further support businesses transitioning from legacy systems, W2 Mate 2025 includes tools that bridge the gap between old and new filing methods. A standout feature is the software's ability to import traditional IRS FIRE files to allow converting into the new IRIS CSV format, allowing companies with older payroll systems to meet 2026 mandates without overhauling their existing infrastructure. Additionally, W2 Mate simplifies the data intake process by offering import capabilities from accounting platforms like QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains), Sage, and Excel. Once data is imported, the software runs validation checks before utilizing the "Export 1099 Data for IRIS Upload" wizard. This ensures that complex forms - including 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, and 1099-DIV-are strictly formatted to the IRS's new CSV standard, significantly reducing the risk of file rejection during 1099 uploads.

Give the 2025 IRS IRIS CSV Generator from Real Business Solutions a test drive and see for yourself how easy 1099 reporting can be.

Visit https://www.realtaxtools.com/1099software/1099software.html.

Security remains a top priority for tax professionals and HR departments handling sensitive Social Security numbers and financial data. Unlike fully cloud-based solutions where sensitive data resides on third-party servers, W2 Mate operates as an on-premise desktop application, giving users full control over their database. Furthermore, the software's capabilities extend beyond standard employee forms; it supports a comprehensive suite of information returns including Forms 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R and 1098. This versatility makes it an essential tool for accounting firms and businesses that need to manage diverse filing requirements under one roof while adhering to the new, stricter IRS electronic filing mandates.

About Real Business Solutions

Real Business Solutions is a software company specializing in payroll and tax preparation solutions for small to medium-size businesses, accountants, CPAs and payroll service providers. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Orland Park, Illinois, the company has been providing comprehensive software products for over two decades. Their flagship products include Payroll Mate (complete and stand-alone payroll software), W2 Mate (W2 and 1099 printing and electronic filing software), 1095 Mate (ACA 1095 reporting and E-Filing software), and W2 Correction Mate (W-2C and W-3C printing and electronic filing software). To learn more about Real Business Solutions, visit https://www.realtaxtools.com/.

For more information about W2 Mate 2025 and the IRIS CSV Generator, please visit https://www.realtaxtools.com/W2-Mate.html

Media Contact

Organization: Real Business Solutions

Contact Person Name: Liz Past

Website: https://www.realtaxtools.com/

Email: sales@realtaxtools.com

Contact Number: +18005071992

Address: 18313 Distinctive Drive, Orland Park, IL USA 60467

City: Orland Park

State: IL

Country: United States

SOURCE: Real Business Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/2025-irs-iris-csv-generator-and-1099-e-filing-capabilities-unveiled-by-1115813