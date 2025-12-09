Vero Finance Technologies: AutoUse Goes Live on VeroOS, Modernizing Floorplan Lending with Digital Infrastructure

New partnership brings advanced automation and operational control to AutoUse's dealer finance operations

NEW YORK, NY AND ANDOVER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Vero, the leading provider of digital operating systems for floor plan financing, is proud to announce the successful launch of AutoUse on the VeroOS platform. This milestone marks the start of a new chapter for AutoUse, a trusted auto finance provider with over 50 years of experience supporting auto dealers and their customers across the Northeast.

Enhancing Dealer Finance with Smart Infrastructure

As part of this deployment, AutoUse is now fully integrated with Vero's modern, cloud-native platform-designed to digitize and automate key components of floorplan lending. The go-live enables AutoUse to:

Automate funding processes, curtailment tracking, and repayment workflows

Gain visibility into inventory-level data and dealer performance with real-time risk alerts

Reduce manual touchpoints while strengthening compliance and reporting capabilities

Built for Scale, Risk Control, and Dealer Experience

With Vero's platform now powering AutoUse's dealer programs, the organization is better equipped to scale operations while maintaining disciplined credit oversight. This includes:

Digital Application and Underwriting module integrated with KYB solution, credit bureaus, and compliance management

Dealer Portal with self-service tools to manage their lines of credit more efficiently - while providing increased transparency and reporting

Automated roll-up of interest, fees, and curtailments to streamline collections and accounting processes

Streamlined audit reconciliation workflow management system fully integrated with 12th Tech/CSI

"AutoUse has a longstanding reputation for trust and reliability in dealer finance," said John Mizzi, CEO of Vero. "By going live on the VeroOS, they're reinforcing that commitment with technology that enables speed, transparency, and control across the entire lending lifecycle."

A Platform That Grows with the Business

AutoUse will continue to leverage Vero's platform to introduce more intelligent automation and deeper integration with third-party systems-such as title management, credit underwriting, and alternative data providers-as their program evolves. This first phase of implementation lays the groundwork for future enhancements, giving AutoUse the infrastructure it needs to continue to evolve the way it manages its business leveraging best-in-class 3rd party tools.

"Partnering with Vero gives us the tools to better serve our dealers while strengthening operational control," said Bob Drew, CEO at AutoUse. "We're excited to offer faster, smarter, and more transparent financing as we scale our portfolio."

About AutoUse

AutoUse provides floor plan financing solutions with a focus on independent auto dealers and lease programs. With a history spanning over 50 years, AutoUse is known for its personalized service, fast turnaround, and long-term dealer relationships.

Learn more at www.autouseautoloan.com.

About Vero

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for floor plan, trade, fleet, and rental financing programs. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline credit underwriting, loan servicing, and risk monitoring-improving operational efficiency while reducing costs.

To learn more, visit: www.vero-technologies.com .

