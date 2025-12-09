Symposit, LLC: Symposit Acquires HumanLink, LLC to Launch Dedicated Security Operations Training and Human Factors Engineering Division

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Symposit, LLC ("Symposit"), an 8(a)-certified national security, IT, and AI logistics solutions firm, today announced the acquisition of HumanLink, LLC ("HumanLink"), a human-factors engineering consultancy specializing in aviation and transportation security training and implementation. The acquisition strengthens Symposit's offerings in national security, cybersecurity, and training by integrating HumanLink's deep expertise in Human Factors Engineering (HFE), performance, and data analysis.

Founder and CEO of HumanLink, Bonnie Kudrick, will lead Symposit's security training division. The former DHS executive brings over three decades of delivering human-performance-centric solutions across the commercial and federal security, aviation, and transportation domains, including at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Lockheed Martin.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bonnie Kudrick and the HumanLink team to Symposit, amplifying and expanding on our ability to support federal and state customers in national security solutions," said Bobby Bermudez, CEO of Symposit. "Customers like CBP, Department of State, and TSA need rapid responses and cutting-edge technology to help their workforce do their jobs more efficiently, identify threats faster, and expand safety processes for security professionals and the general population."

By acquiring HumanLink and formally launching a dedicated HFE training division, Symposit elevates its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions that not only meet system and network requirements but also optimize the people-system interface for safer, higher-performing operations.

Bonnie Kudrick added, "Joining forces with Symposit enables us to deliver our human factors training and methodology to federal customers for greater security impact and effectiveness. The alignment between Symposit's systems and network engineering capabilities and our human-performance focus means we can deliver comprehensive solutions that address technology, processes, and people that make holistic improvements in worker welfare, security training performance, threat detection, and customer experience."

The acquisition of HumanLink allows Symposit to meet increasing demand for security screener training and performance across aviation and transportation environments. Symposit's Human Factors Engineering Division will add human-system research, interface analysis, workflow optimization, training design, and risk mitigation to the organization's capabilities. These combined solutions enhance Symposit's competitive advantage and reinforce its position as a full-lifecycle partner for federal agencies, transportation operators, and private-sector clients seeking comprehensive solutions that unite technology, processes, and human performance.

About Symposit: Symposit is a mission-centric technology and advisory company with federal and commercial clients across infrastructure, aviation, homeland security, and transportation. As an 8(a)-certified firm, Symposit delivers low time-to-value solutions in cloud architecture, cybersecurity, systems/network engineering, advisory services, security training, and human factors engineering. Symposit's track record includes secure deployments in aviation environments, mission-critical federal systems support, infrastructure risk mitigation, and rapid-turn technology enablement. www.symposit.com

