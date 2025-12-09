Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the integration of its perpetual futures pairs on TradingView, a charting platform with over 100 million users globally. The integration enables traders to access BTCC's 400+ futures pairs directly through TradingView's charting and trading platform.





The partnership addresses our users' growing demand for seamless trading experiences that combine execution capabilities with advanced market analysis. TradingView, which is recognized for its comprehensive and powerful market analysis features, provides traders with professional charting tools, customizable indicators, and real-time market data. Through the integration, BTCC users can now react swiftly to market movements, refine their strategies, and execute perpetual futures trades within a single platform.

The integration comes at a time of significant growth for BTCC. The exchange previously announced its Q3 2025 Growth Report, where it recorded $1.15 trillion in trading volume during the quarter and currently offers more than 400 perpetual futures pairs, all of which are now accessible on TradingView. This move builds on the exchange's recent momentum, including its partnership with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador.

"This integration combines TradingView's analytical tools with BTCC's range of perpetual futures pairs and deep liquidity," said Marcus Chen, Product Manager at BTCC. "Our focus is on equipping traders with the resources they need to execute their strategies effectively, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to professional-grade derivatives trading experiences."

Getting Started on TradingView

Users can connect their BTCC accounts to TradingView in three simple steps:

Step 1 : On the TradingView platform, log in to your account. Then go to the Chart page and navigate to the Trading Panel section.

: On the TradingView platform, log in to your account. Then go to the Chart page and navigate to the Trading Panel section. Step 2 : Select BTCC from the broker list, then click "Connect".

: Select BTCC from the broker list, then click "Connect". Step 3: Once connected, traders can instantly trade BTCC's perpetual futures pairs across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and hundreds of other cryptocurrency pairs directly from the TradingView platform.

This TradingView integration marks another step in BTCC's continued efforts to deliver a user-centric trading experience. As the industry's longest-serving crypto exchange, BTCC remains focused on expanding access to professional tools while setting standards for platform reliability and performance.

About TradingView

TradingView is the world's most popular charting platform and the industry's forefront for financial visualization solutions. 100M+ traders worldwide use it as the go-to destination to chart, chat, and trade financial markets. TradingView's product portfolio includes best-in-class charts, versatile commercial libraries, a social network, and many more tools for retail and business audiences.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

