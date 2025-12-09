Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL) (BSE 530943) (NSE: SABTNL) (ISIN: INE416A01044), which is in the process of being renamed "Aqylon Nexus Limited" subject to regulator's approval, today announced the execution of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana for the development of a cutting-edge AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus in the state.

Under the MoU, the Company will invest ₹4,000 Crores to build a 50 MW, sustainable, next-generation data centre campus spread across approximately 20 acres at Fab City, Tukkuguda, a rapidly emerging digital infrastructure hub in Telangana. The MoU was formally executed on 9 December 2025.

This visionary project aligns with India's accelerated push to become a global digital powerhouse by expanding green digital infrastructure, AI innovation capabilities, and hyperscale data capacity. The campus is expected to support large-scale compute needs, advanced AI workloads, and environmentally responsible data infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the MoU:

Project Investment: ₹4,000 Crores

Capacity: 50 MW AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus

Location: Fab City, Tukkuguda, Telangana

Land Area: ~20 acres

MoU Validity: Two (2) years from 9 December 2025

Objective: To build a state-of-the-art AI, cloud, and hyperscale data infrastructure ecosystem in Telangana

Leadership Comment:

Mr. Srivatsava Sunkara, Managing Director, said:

"This partnership with the Government of Telangana marks a transformative leap for our Company as we expand into advanced technology infrastructure. The proposed AI & Hyperscale Green Data Centre Campus will not only bolster India's digital capabilities but also reinforce Telangana's position as a leader in sustainable tech innovation."

About Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited:

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited, proposed to be renamed Aqylon Nexus Limited, is evolving into a diversified technology and media organisation with a strategic focus on digital infrastructure, AI ecosystems, and sustainable technology innovation.

