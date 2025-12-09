Aqemia, a drug invention company combining generative AI and quantum-inspired physics, announces it will attend and hold 1x1 meetings at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco from January 12 to 15, 2026.

Aqemia will be represented by Maximilien Levesque, CEO and co-founder, Emmanuelle Martiano, COO and co-founder, and Théa Vu-Bignand, VP Finance.

Powered by QEMI, its proprietary physics-based generative AI engine for therapeutic molecule invention, Aqemia designs novel drug candidates in a repeatable, efficient, and scalable way. The company focuses on advancing its internal preclinical pipeline while establishing partnerships that validate its platform and scientific differentiation, with the ambition to accelerate the delivery of new therapies in areas of high unmet medical need.

About Aqemia

Aqemia is a drug invention company dedicated to creating novel molecules to address unmet medical needs. Its proprietary QEMI platform combines more than 12 years of research in statistical and quantum physics with generative AI, enabling the launch of preclinical programs without relying on experimental data and accelerating discovery from day one. Aqemia's portfolio spans oncology, immunology, and neurology and includes both wholly owned programs and partnered programs with leading pharmaceutical companies, such as a multi-year, $150M strategic collaboration with Sanofi. The company's most advanced preclinical programs are currently showing superior efficacy in animals. Based in Paris and London, Aqemia has raised over $100 million since its inception.

