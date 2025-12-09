Awards highlight ExaGrid's achievements in the MSP sector

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), Auto Detect Guard, delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that the company was honored with three awards during the 1st annual MSP Channel Awards ceremony, held in London on December 3, 2025, including:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209577454/en/

Photo courtesy of MSP Channel Awards.

Backup DR Innovation of the Year

Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

Storage Vendor of the Year

Many Managed Service Providers (MSPs) use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to offer their customers Backup as a Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and IT Data Center Outsourcing. In 2025, ExaGrid released new features that help MSPs track their customers' data usage and separately provide the ability to restore an individual customer's data in the case of a ransomware attack, expanding ExaGrid's value for MSPs.

The new MSP Channel Awards build on the legacy of the former SDC Awards to better reflect today's fast-moving IT landscape. As managed services reshape how technology is delivered from digital transformation and cybersecurity to cloud, data, and automation these awards recognize the companies, partnerships, and individuals making a real impact across the channel.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage, winning nine industry awards in 2025, including:

Data Breakthrough Awards Data Backup Solution of the Year

Network Computing Awards Air-gapped Ransomware Recovery Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Storage Product of the Year

Storage Awards Channel Partner Programme

Storage Awards Storage Company of the Year

MSP Channel Awards Backup DR Innovation of the Year

MSP Channel Awards Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year

MSP Channel Awards Storage Vendor of the Year

"We are honored to win these three awards at the first annual MSP Channel Awards, especially as we expand our partnerships with many of the leading MSPs and continue to add features that benefit MSPs," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "Thank you to everyone who voted for us, we are grateful to our partners and customers for their support, and for the continued recognition of our Tiered Backup Storage."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209577454/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com