Developed in Agentic AI Studio, Command Agents fuse AI Ops intelligence with human-in-the-loop assurance.

iOPEX Technologies announced the launch of Command Agents, a breakthrough in agentic AI designed to redefine enterprise autonomy. Powered by embedded AIOps intelligence, Command Agents sense, decide, and act across complex enterprise systems, delivering real-time, measurable outcomes with minimal human intervention. Built within iOPEX's Agentic AI Studio the enterprise-grade platform that accelerates the design and deployment of AI agents.

As the execution engine of iOPEX's Intelligence as a Service architecture, Command Agents bring autonomous decisioning and action to the core of enterprise operations, enabling organizations to scale intelligence and performance across functions with unprecedented speed and precision. Offered as purpose-built suites, Command Agents streamline operations and deliver outcomes across finance, IT, sales, customer experience, and media.

Proven in real-world deployments, Command Agents have already demonstrated measurable impact across critical functions. From Finance Ops optimizing invoice validation and vendor risk, to Media Ops ensuring campaign accuracy and rights management, to IT Ops accelerating alert triage and ticket resolution, Sales Ops driving pipeline conversion, CX Ops enhancing service delivery, and Revenue Ops improving forecasting and assurance, Command Agents are aiding global enterprises to operate at scale.

Across initial enterprise deployments, Command Agents have delivered strong, measurable outcomes, underscoring their ability to operate autonomously at scale. Early adopters have reported:

Up to 65% reduction in manual operational workload

Up to 70% savings in processing and execution costs

3X faster detection, triage, and resolution

450+ enterprise agents are now in production, delivering up to 40% efficiency gains and 15% cost optimization. These results demonstrate how Command Agents translate intelligence into real operational performance and predictable business impact.

At the center of this breakthrough is the iOPEX Agentic AI Studio, a rapid AI agent development platform that accelerates enterprise adoption. Agentic AI Studio allows organizations to design, deploy, and scale advanced AI agents in just 30-60 days with reusable templates, prompt-engineering workspaces, human-in-the-loop controls, and built-in performance testing.

Shiva Ramani, CEO, iOPEX Technologies, said, "Command Agents represent the next frontier, built on iOPEX's Agentic AI framework, engineered to integrate and adapt seamlessly into complex enterprise ecosystems and proprietary platforms. They are intelligent systems that evolve with the business, reimagining how work gets done and freeing teams to focus on innovation, strategy, and long-term growth."

"The early impact has been transformative," said Binu Ramachandran, Chief AI Architect, iOPEX Technologies. "We've seen process rollouts accelerate by up to 50%, targeted functions deliver up to 70% cost savings, and over 90% of repetitive tasks fully automated. These outcomes are grounded in years of working closely with global enterprises, giving us the depth to engineer AI systems that deliver real-world impact at scale."

About iOPEX Technologies

iOPEX Technologies is a new-generation agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation solution provider headquartered in San Jose, California. At the intersection of enterprise operations, agentic AI, and intelligent automation, we deliver Intelligence as a Service orchestrating intelligent agents that collaborate, adapt, and act across complex environments.

Over 70 global brands trust iOPEX as a strategic partner to break down complex transformations into manageable steps, deliver practical AI-led solutions leveraging our proprietary 'elevAIte' platform, and achieve results that scale. Learn more at www.iopex.com.

