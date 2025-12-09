Celanese POM ECO-C setting a new sustainability benchmark in POM

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global leader in specialty materials and chemicals, has achieved Carbon Footprint Certification (CFC) from International Sustainability Carbon Certification (ISCC) for its Hostaform and Celcon POM ECO-C grades at production sites in Frankfurt, Germany, and Bishop, Texas expanding its network of certified facilities to empower customers to reduce product carbon footprints and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. This milestone underscores Celanese's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Advancing Lower-Carbon Solutions

This certification is the result of Celanese's major investment in Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) technology at its Clear Lake, Texas facility as a part of its Fairway Methanol joint venture with Mitsui Co., Ltd. one of the world's largest active CCU plants. The process captures CO2 emissions and converts them into methanol, reducing fossil-based inputs without compromising material performance.

Key Highlights:

Certified Sustainability: ISCC CFC certification provides third-party verification of carbon footprint reduction.

Performance Retained: POM ECO-C maintains hallmark properties high stiffness, thermal stability, sliding performance, and wear resistance now with the lowest carbon footprint POM to date.

Global Reach: Certification at Frankfurt and Bishop strengthens Celanese leadership in sustainable engineering plastics.

Digital Transparency with Chemille Digital Assistant

To complement these efforts, Celanese now provides Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) letters via AskChemille.com, its digital assistant for advanced material selection and support. By integrating certain Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data into the Chemille platform, Celanese delivers greater transparency and enables customers to make informed, sustainability-driven decisions while supporting Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions awareness.

Learn more about Celanese's sustainable solutions at www.celanese.com/en/sustainability-offerings or www.askchemille.com.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2024 net sales of $10.3 billion.

