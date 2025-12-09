AviaGames, a leading global mobile skill-based gaming platform, today announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in Germany. Games industry veteran Michelle Zou has been appointed to head the new entity, overseeing market expansion and investment initiatives across Europe. This move marks a significant milestone in AviaGames' global growth strategy.

AviaGames has rapidly emerged as one of the most prominent interactive entertainment companies worldwide, with a global user base of tens of millions of players across North America, and Europe, spanning North America and beyond. The company is especially recognized for its popularity among female players and for delivering high-quality, skill-based casual mobile games that combine accessibility with engaging competition.

Hamburg, renowned as one of Europe's leading game industry hubs, offers an open and collaborative environment that attracts top talent from around the world. The decision to establish a presence in Hamburg is supported by the German Games Industry Association (game Verband der deutschen Games-Branche), and underscores AviaGames' commitment to contributing to Europe's vibrant gaming ecosystem.

"Germany is not only one of the largest gaming markets in Europe but also a hub for innovation and collaboration," said Vickie Chen, Founder and CEO, of AviaGames. "We are thrilled to establish our European base in Hamburg, and look forward to bringing more of our high-quality games to local players. With Michelle Zou's leadership, we are confident in our ability to expand meaningfully and create strong partnerships across the region."

With her extensive leadership experience in the European games market, Michelle Zou brings a proven track record of driving growth and fostering industry collaboration between countries. Michelle Zou was named a top female manager in the German games industry by GamesWirtschaft.de when she served as CEO of Bigpoint.

"Hamburg will be the cornerstone of AviaGames' expansion in Europe," said Michelle Zou. "I look forward to working with local partners to deliver more exciting experiences for players while contributing to the long-term growth of the European gaming industry."

Welcoming AviaGames to the Hamburg ecosystem, Dennis Schoubye, Head of Gamecity Hamburg, commented: "We are delighted to welcome AviaGames to our community. Hamburg is home to 200 studios, publishers and games-related companies. At Gamecity Hamburg, we are committed to building an open and diverse ecosystem, and we encourage more international investors like AviaGames to choose Hamburg as their home base to help drive the future of the global games industry."

"As a historic port city, Hamburg has always been a place of openness, exchange, and international collaboration, said Katharina Lamers, Director of international investments, von Hamburg Invest. "We are very pleased to see AviaGames choose Hamburg for its European expansion. We strongly encourage more U.S. and global companies to settle here, fostering bilateral trade and strengthening the ties between our regions."

To learn more about AviaGames, please visit aviagames.com. AviaGames plans to expand its presence in Europe and Germany, with recruitment opportunities to be announced in the near future.

About AviaGames

AviaGames is a leading provider of skill-based mobile gaming solutions, offering a portfolio of casual and competitive titles through its unified gaming platform. Headquartered in the Bay Area, California, AviaGames delivers scalable game operations and a seamless multi-app account infrastructure that supports players across a portfolio of 15+ skill-based titles, including the company's flagship game Solitaire Clash

With millions of monthly tournaments, AviaGames partners with stakeholders across the mobile gaming ecosystem to drive sustainable growth and engagement. The company is committed to building an inclusive, responsible, and community-driven environment while continuing to innovate in gameplay, platform technology, and player experience.

