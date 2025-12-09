Moonpig Group Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Dividend Declaration

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company")

Ordinary 10p shares

ISIN: GB00BMT9K014

The Company has announced earlier today that it will pay an interim dividend of 1.25p per ordinary share on 19 March 2026 to shareholders on the register at 20 February 2026.

Dividend timetable

The dividend timetable for FY26 is set out below:

Date Interim dividend FY26 Final dividend FY26 Announcement date 9 December 2025 24 June 2026 Ex-dividend date 19 February 2026 22 October 2026 Record date 20 February 2026 23 October 2026 Currency election deadline 20 February 2026 23 October 2026 Payment date 19 March 2026 19 November 2026

The final dividend for FY26 will be subject to board approval and subsequent shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting scheduled for 16 September 2026.

Electronic bank payment only

Dividends will be paid exclusively by electronic transfer, with dividend confirmations available on the Shareholder Portal at www.signalshares.com . Shareholders who have not yet registered their bank account details should do so as soon as possible by:

· Visiting www.signalshares.com .

· Calling the Company's registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets on +44 (0)371 664 0300.

Dividends for shareholdings without registered payment details will be retained until payment instructions have been provided.

Currency election

By default, dividends will be paid in sterling. Shareholders may elect to instead receive dividends in Euros by following these instructions:

· Certified shares and Moonpig Group Nominee shares:download and complete the currency election form available from the Moonpig Group website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors/ or from the Company's registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets.

· CREST shares: submit currency elections in accordance with the CREST elections process.

The deadline for the receipt of currency elections relating to the FY26 interim dividend is 20 February 2026.

Exchange rate for interim dividend payments in euros

For shareholders electing for payment in euros, the sterling-to-euro exchange rate for the FY26 interim dividend will be calculated on 25 February 2026 and announced on 26 February 2026.

Enquiries

Jayne Powell, Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.