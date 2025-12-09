EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Launches Seven Advanced AI Agents on Google Cloud Marketplace, Delivering High-Impact Solutions for Complex Industry Challenges

Combining deep software engineering expertise with the power of Gemini Enterprise, these AI agents deliver production-ready solutions across industries, including finance, healthcare, retail and more

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital and AI transformation company, today announced the availability of several new, high-impact AI agents on Google Cloud Marketplace. Utilizing an advanced engineering-driven approach, the solutions are production-ready, secure and compliant with enterprise standards - enabling clients to quickly utilize trusted technology while maximizing their cloud spend.

This milestone demonstrates EPAM's commitment to shaping the future of Gemini Enterprise and marks a significant advancement in its 360-degree collaboration with Google Cloud, spanning engineering, solutions and go-to-market strategies. Building upon its expanded strategic collaboration, the new AI agents deliver on their promise to deliver innovative industry solutions for clients.

The initial offering includes seven powerful AI Agents designed to address critical challenges across various industries:

Agentic Know Your Customer (KYC) - E2E automation of KYC for FSI, from data aggregation and screening to risk assessment and compliance. Streamlined Document Authoring - Streamline the creation of complex clinical trial documents to accelerate time-to-market. Ai for Drug Discovery (Cloud Pipeline) - Speeds drug discovery by orchestrating workflows for genomics, multiomics and cheminformatics. Agentic AI Query Optimization - Automatically analyze, optimize and refactor complex SQL queries to reduce execution time and spending. Retail Media Orchestration Toolkit - Implementation - Advanced cross-platform media & data toolkit. Video Processing Suite - Transform large, unstructured video libraries into searchable, high-value assets. Talk to Your Data - AI-powered data analysis enabling users to ask questions of their data in natural language.

"We're thrilled to be building some of the best AI agent solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace and to see our efforts pay off as we expand our collaboration to deliver scalable AI solutions to market," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM. "As an advanced engineering partner, EPAM delivers innovation and impact-from accelerating drug discovery to optimizing cloud spend and enhancing customer experiences."

Support for Gemini Enterprise has ensured EPAM's agents are built on the most robust and interoperable foundations. EPAM has contributed deep expertise, helping to adopt Gemini Enterprise and bringing its enterprise AI workflows to customers. EPAM has also collaborated with Google in support of the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol and Agent Developer Kit (ADK), ensuring scalability across diverse enterprise environments.

"Bringing EPAM's AI agents to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage and grow the advanced AI agents on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "EPAM can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

To explore EPAM's AI Agent solutions, visit Google Cloud Marketplace at: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/browse?q=epam.

Learn more about EPAM and Google Cloud's collaboration by visiting https://www.epam.com/services/partners/google-cloud.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more at? www.epam.com ?and follow us on? LinkedIn .

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

