Full Alliance Group, Inc. Engages TNCDP, Inc. to Tokenize Preferred Stock Through its Proprietary Series QDP Process

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI) announced today a major capital structure modernization initiative through the tokenization of its preferred equity using the Series QDP (Quantum Digital Preferred) framework developed by TNCDP, Inc (The Trusted Network for Corporate Digital Preferred). This move positions FAGI among one of the first publicly traded companies to transition preferred equity into a compliant, blockchain-supported digital format.

As part of FAGI's collaboration with TNCDP, the Company will also become a founding shareholder of TNCDP and receive Series QDP equity in TNCDP, aligning FAGI with the infrastructure provider leading the adoption of digital preferred securities.

FAGI to Transform Preferred Stock into Series QDP Digital Securities

Through its engagement with TNCDP, FAGI will begin converting its preferred stock into Series QDP, a digital preferred security engineered for transparency, blockchain-verified supply control, and enhanced liquidity potential.

As part of this initiative, FAGI intends to:

Issue a digital Series QDP dividend to existing common shareholders;

Allow existing preferred stock to convert into Series QDP, forming a unified, modern preferred class; and

Establish a scalable digital preferred foundation designed to support future offerings, expansion plans, and broader shareholder participation.

"TNCDP delivers one of the most compliance-driven and professionally structured frameworks for modernizing a public company's capital structure," said Natalie Collins, Director of TNCDP. "Transitioning FAGI's preferred equity to Series QDP is a strategic modernization that brings transparency, efficiency, and long-term structural integrity to FAGI's shareholder base."

FAGI to List Series QDP Digital Preferred Under the Symbol $QMAXX

Following issuance and effectiveness, FAGI plans to list its tokenized preferred securities under the trading symbol $QMAXX.

The $QMAXX listing is expected to provide:

A dedicated identity for FAGI's digital preferred class;

Blockchain-backed supply authentication to prevent dilution or naked shorting;

Enhanced transparency and modernized investor access;

A trading environment better aligned with digital-market infrastructure than traditional OTC mechanisms.

The $QMAXX symbol represents the Company's shift toward next-generation securities architecture and a digitally enabled capital markets footprint.

QDEP: A Participation Instrument for Customers and Ecosystem Contributors

In addition to its QDP digital preferred initiative for investors, FAGI also plans to introduce Series QDEP (Quantum Digital Equity Participation) - a non-investment participation unit designed for customers, users, and value-contributing stakeholders.

QDEP may be earned by:

Customers;

Platform users;

Community members; and

Participants who contribute engagement or non-capital value.

QDEP serves as an engagement, loyalty, and participation mechanism, enabling reward programs, customer experiences, community incentives, and ecosystem utility without offering financial or equity rights.

FAGI to Receive Series QDP Equity in TNCDP as a Founding Shareholder

As one of the first public issuers to adopt the TNCDP framework, FAGI will become a founding shareholder of TNCDP. In recognition of this role, TNCDP will issue Series QDP equity in TNCDP to FAGI.

This delivers:

Long-term economic participation in TNCDP's growth;

Strategic alignment with emerging digital securities infrastructure; and

A stake in a system expected to expand across public and private markets.

"Becoming a founding shareholder of TNCDP positions FAGI not just as an early adopter, but as a structural partner in the evolution of digital corporate finance," said William F. Heneghan, Chairman of the Board. "This is a foundational step toward building a more transparent, secure, and future-ready architecture for our Company and its shareholders."

A Transformative Step Forward for Shareholders and the Company

Through the adoption of Series QDP and partnership with TNCDP, FAGI aims to:

Enhance long-term shareholder value;

Strengthen transparency and compliance;

Modernize its capital structure for digital markets;

Develop innovative participation pathways for customers; and

Remove legacy market limitations through blockchain-based infrastructure.

"This initiative represents a strategic realignment of how our Company creates and delivers value," added Heneghan. "Tokenized digital preferred securities are the future of corporate finance, and we intend to lead that evolution."

About Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI)

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company operating at the intersection of blockchain innovation, quantum-secure data infrastructure, and established revenue-generating wellness businesses. The Company's strategic model combines proven cash-flow-positive operations with next-generation technology development, positioning FAGI as a leader in decentralized enterprise infrastructure.

Operating Business Foundation

Full Alliance Group's technology initiatives are supported by an established portfolio of operating subsidiaries spanning manufacturing, health, and direct sales:

HOCL Manufacturing - PureAquaox.com

Supplement Manufacturing - PureSolutionsUSA.com

Supplement Retail - PureFactorsUSA.com

Direct Sales - Dynamaxx.com

Healthcare/Anti-Aging - MaxxHealthClinics.com

YAHBEE - yahbee.com

This revenue-generating base provides operational stability and capital allocation flexibility as the Company develops its blockchain infrastructure-a structural advantage over single-focus digital asset ventures.

Blockchain & Decentralized Infrastructure

Through Qubitera Holdings, FAGI is developing enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure designed to address the capacity constraints and bandwidth limitations facing traditional centralized cloud providers. Qubitera's blockchain features cross-chain architecture supporting Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and other major networks, enabling interoperability that distributes computational load across multiple chains rather than relying on centralized infrastructure.

Qubitera's specialized focus on healthcare applications demonstrates the practical implementation of HIPAA-compliant data exchange and automated smart contract processing-reducing bandwidth requirements while maintaining regulatory compliance. This positions Qubitera's blockchain technology as a viable alternative for data-intensive enterprise workloads currently straining traditional data centers.

Through YAHBEE, FAGI offers a cross-chain wallet and payment system that seamlessly integrates multiple blockchain networks without requiring massive centralized infrastructure. The YAHBEE Wallet exemplifies the Company's commitment to decentralized solutions that provide enterprise functionality while addressing the GPU demand and capacity challenges facing conventional cloud services.

Strategic Positioning

This dual foundation-combining operational cash flow with cutting-edge decentralized technology development-positions Full Alliance Group to execute on both near-term value creation and long-term digital transformation strategies. By building infrastructure alternatives to centralized cloud providers, FAGI addresses critical market needs while establishing sustainable competitive advantages in the evolving digital economy.

About TNCDP

TNCDP (Trusted Network for Corporate Digital Preferred) provides the industry's most comprehensive, compliance-oriented framework for tokenizing preferred equity through the Series QDP and QDEP structures. TNCDP integrates regulatory design, digital issuance, governance, and blockchain support for public and private issuers. For more information, visit TNCDP.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

