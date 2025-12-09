Anzeige
09.12.2025 14:24 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Arun Kumar Sarwal

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

b)

L E I

549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction; (iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B6RMDP68

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of Shares (via Dividend Re-investment Plan)

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.74011

418

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- P r i c e

As per c) above

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

18 November 2025

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

9 December 2025


