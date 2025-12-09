Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
Arun Kumar Sarwal
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
Non-executive Director
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
b)
L E I
549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction; (iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
Ordinary Shares of no par value
JE00B6RMDP68
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
Purchase of Shares (via Dividend Re-investment Plan)
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
- Aggregated volume
- P r i c e
As per c) above
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
18 November 2025
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
9 December 2025