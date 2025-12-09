TNCDP, LLC: TNCDP, Inc Announces Full Alliance Group as First Public Company to Adopt Blueprint Series QDP Digital Preferred Framework

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / TNCDP, Inc. (Trusted Network for Corporate Digital Preferred), the leading provider of compliant blockchain-based preferred equity frameworks, today announced that Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI) has become the first publicly traded company to adopt the Series QDP (Quantum Digital Preferred) framework for tokenizing its preferred stock. This milestone marks a transformative moment in the evolution of corporate capital structures and digital securities markets.

As part of this groundbreaking engagement, FAGI will become a founding shareholder of TNCDP, receiving Series QDP equity in TNCDP and establishing a strategic partnership that aligns both companies at the forefront of digital securities innovation.

A Game-Changing Framework for Public Companies

The Series QDP framework represents the most comprehensive, compliance-oriented solution for modernizing corporate preferred equity. By converting traditional preferred stock into blockchain-verified digital securities, TNCDP enables public companies to achieve unprecedented transparency, eliminate dilution concerns, and provide enhanced liquidity potential for shareholders.

"Full Alliance Group's decision to be first demonstrates visionary leadership," said Natalie Collins, Director of TNCDP. "While other public companies have discussed tokenization, FAGI is taking decisive action to modernize its capital structure with the most professionally engineered framework available. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we envisioned when we developed Series QDP."

The Series QDP structure was designed specifically to address the limitations of traditional OTC preferred securities markets, including:

Lack of transparent supply verification

Vulnerability to naked shorting and dilution

Inefficient settlement and transfer processes

Limited investor access and liquidity

FAGI's Comprehensive Implementation Plan

Under TNCDP's guidance, Full Alliance Group will implement a multi-phase modernization strategy:

Series QDP Digital Dividend: Issuing digital preferred securities to existing common shareholders

Preferred Stock Conversion: Enabling existing preferred holders to convert into the unified Series QDP class

QMAXX Listing: Establishing a dedicated trading symbol for blockchain-backed transparency

QDEP Participation Units: Introducing customer engagement mechanisms separate from investment securities

"This implementation demonstrates the full power of our framework," added Collins. "FAGI isn't just tokenizing existing securities-they're reimagining their entire capital structure for the digital era."

Founding Shareholder Status: Strategic Alignment

As recognition of FAGI's pioneering role, TNCDP will issue Series QDP equity in TNCDP directly to Full Alliance Group, making FAGI a founding shareholder of the infrastructure provider itself.

This strategic alignment provides:

Long-term economic participation as TNCDP scales across public and private markets

Alignment of interests between infrastructure provider and early adopter

Shared commitment to advancing digital securities standards

"We're not just serving FAGI as a client-we're building the future of corporate finance together," said Collins. "Founding shareholders like Full Alliance Group help shape the ecosystem and benefit from its growth."

Why FAGI Was the Right First Partner

TNCDP selected Full Alliance Group as its inaugural public company implementation based on several strategic factors:

Operational Maturity: FAGI's diversified portfolio of revenue-generating businesses (manufacturing, healthcare, direct sales) provides the stability necessary for ambitious capital structure innovation

Technology Vision: Through Qubitera Holdings and YAHBEE, FAGI already operates in blockchain infrastructure, demonstrating technological sophistication

Leadership Commitment: Chairman William F. Heneghan's track record shows the decisiveness required for transformative initiatives

Market Position: As an OTC-traded company, FAGI faces the exact market limitations that Series QDP was designed to solve

"We needed a partner who understood both the problems and the solutions," explained Collins. "FAGI checked every box."

The Broader Market Opportunity

With FAGI's implementation underway, TNCDP is positioned to expand the Series QDP framework across public markets. The company estimates that thousands of OTC and small-cap companies could benefit from tokenized preferred structures, representing a multi-billion dollar addressable market for capital structure modernization.

Series QDP is particularly well-suited for:

OTC-traded companies seeking enhanced transparency

Growth companies with complex capital structures

Companies transitioning from private to public markets

Enterprises seeking to integrate blockchain into corporate finance

"Full Alliance Group is proving the model works," said Collins. "We expect a wave of adoption as other companies see the competitive advantages of modernized capital structures."

About TNCDP, Inc.

TNCDP (Trusted Network for Corporate Digital Preferred) provides the industry's most comprehensive, compliance-oriented framework for tokenizing preferred equity. Through its Series QDP (Quantum Digital Preferred) and QDEP (Quantum Digital Equity Participation) structures, TNCDP enables public and private companies to modernize their capital structures with blockchain-verified transparency, enhanced liquidity potential, and regulatory compliance.

TNCDP's framework integrates legal structure, regulatory design, digital issuance infrastructure, governance mechanisms, and blockchain verification to deliver turnkey solutions for corporate finance evolution. The company works exclusively with companies committed to transparency, compliance, and long-term shareholder value creation.

For more information about TNCDP and the Series QDP framework, visit TNCDP.COM.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCID:FAGI)

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company combining established revenue-generating wellness businesses with next-generation blockchain infrastructure development through subsidiaries including Qubitera Holdings and YAHBEE. The company operates manufacturing, healthcare, and direct sales businesses while building decentralized enterprise solutions designed to address capacity constraints in traditional cloud infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about TNCDP's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the ability to successfully implement tokenization frameworks; adoption rates among public companies; regulatory developments affecting digital securities; market acceptance of blockchain-based preferred equity instruments; technology risks; relationships with partners and clients; general economic conditions; and other risks inherent in emerging digital securities markets. TNCDP undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

TNCDP, Inc.

Natalie Collins, Director

TNCDP.COM

ncollins@tncdp.com

SOURCE: TNCDP, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/tncdp-inc-announces-full-alliance-group-as-first-public-company-to-ad-1115770