New IFOP study demonstrates measurable impact of consumer transparency tools on food industry practices

A new study from France's oldest and most reputable polling organization, IFOP, reveals the measurable impact consumer transparency tools can have on the food industry. According to the survey of 200 food industry professionals, 78% of manufacturers now acknowledge that their Yuka score influences product formulation, with 41% systematically factoring the score into their product development process.

Among manufacturers who use additives considered high-risk in most or some of their products, the influence is even more pronounced: 82% report taking Yuka scores into account, with 63% doing so systematically.

These findings come as Yuka gains major traction in the United States, where the app now has 25 million users and adds approximately 600,000 new downloads each month. The French data offers a glimpse of what may be possible as American consumers increasingly demand transparency and healthier options from food manufacturers.

Consumer Demand Driving Industry Reformulation

The IFOP study found that growing consumer pressure for transparency and quality is reshaping food industry priorities. Among industry professionals surveyed, 93% say improving product composition is a priority, with 45% deeming it as an absolute priority.

This shift is already driving action: 96% of companies report reformulating at least part of their product lines over the past five years and among those, 59% say the changes affected most of their range. Importantly, these reforms also translate into tangible business benefits: 98% of manufacturers believe improving their Yuka score has positively impacted their sales, with the remaining 2% reporting no change and none citing any negative impact.

Beyond Information: Driving Direct Action

Yuka's brand call-out feature, which allows users to contact companies directly about products containing high-risk additives (labeled red in the app), has driven more than 1,000,000 consumer messages via email and social media in the past year. This direct engagement is accelerating change: 58% of manufacturers targeted say they have removed or are in the process of removing these additives from their products.

"These results from France prove that consumers have real power to drive change," says Julie Chapon, Yuka co-founder. "With 25 million Americans now using Yuka and 600,000 new downloads each month, U.S. consumers have the same opportunity to push the food industry toward healthier products through informed choices."

What It Means for the U.S. Market

The French experience demonstrates how transparent, independent information empowers consumers and compels industry-wide change. The IFOP study shows that when given a simple tool and credible data, consumers can drive manufacturers to reformulate products for better health outcomes.

With American shoppers increasingly seeking transparency, healthier choices, and more accountability from brands, a similar shift is well within reach in the United States. As more consumers turn to tools like Yuka, they gain the ability to scrutinize what's in their grocery carts and pressure companies to deliver cleaner, safer products.

If U.S. consumers continue embracing tools that provide clear, independent information about their food, they can catalyze the same transformation already underway in France-fueled by the same principles of independence, scientific rigor, and civic engagement.

Study Methodology

Online survey conducted by IFOP from August 21 to September 8, 2025, among a sample of 200 professionals in the French food sector, working on semi-processed or processed products (excluding exclusively unprocessed/raw products). The sample was structured by company sector, size, and respondents' role. This study continues the proprietary "IFOP Food Ingredients Barometer," which monitors French consumer attention to product composition and information sources.

About Yuka

Founded in 2017, Yuka is an entirely independent impact project. The app lets users scan the barcodes of food and cosmetic products to assess their health impact, with the aim of bringing more transparency to product composition and empowering consumers to make better choices for their health. Today, the app has over 75 million users worldwide, including 25 million in the United States and 22 million in France.

https://yuka.io/en/

About IFOP

Founded in 1938, IFOP pioneered modern polling methodology and was the first institute to conduct public opinion surveys in France. Now an international organization, the group specializes in consumer and citizen insights. IFOP puts people, expertise, and objectivity first in its approach to understanding expectations and behaviors.

