New deployment will enable Gulf Oil to modernize the distributor experience, support long-term digital growth and deliver a unified customer experience on SAP S/4HANA

DataXstream LLC, an SAP Endorsed App partner developing innovative solutions for SAP sales and distribution, today announced that Gulf Oil, a globally recognized lubricant company with operations in more than 25 countries, has selected OMS+ Portal to modernize and unify the company's customer-facing sales platform across Latin America. The project is part of a broader initiative to streamline operations, enhance scalability and deliver a seamless buying experience that is fully integrated with SAP S/4HANA.

As Gulf Oil continues its footprint across LATAM, the company needed a solution that would not only elevate the customer experience, but also provide the flexibility and performance needed to scale. OMS+ Portal will serve as the central platform for Gulf's distributor network, offering a unified, SAP-embedded environment for self-service ordering and real-time collaboration.

"We chose OMS+ Portal because it is a certified SAP partner that will help us to scale the customer portal across LATAM," said Fabián M. Cesarini, Regional Director IT Digital LATAM, Gulf Oil. "This platform enhances the buying and selling experience for both our customers and employees, and positions us to grow efficiently with a modern, unified interface."

Built directly within SAP, OMS+ Portal provides Gulf Oil with a single source of truth for all sales transactions, eliminates system silos and streamlines end-to-end sales processes. Additionally, since the platform is fully embedded within SAP, it enables an integrated environment where back-office operations and customer-facing portals can work seamlessly together, providing real-time visibility, synchronized data and a unified experience for distributors and internal teams alike.

"Gulf Oil's vision for a unified, scalable distributor experience across LATAM aligns perfectly with what OMS+ Portal was designed to deliver," says Diego Perelman, President, LATAM at DataXstream. "We are proud to partner with Gulf Oil on this strategic initiative and look forward to supporting their future growth in this region."

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers' SAP infrastructure. As members of the SAP marketplace, DataXstream's products, including OMS+ and OMS+ Cloud, are available in the SAP Store. OMS+ revolutionizes the sales and customer buying experience by empowering organizations with intelligent, flexible, and future-ready order management solutions.

