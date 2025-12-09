Cority Software Inc.: Cority Collaborates with Google Cloud to Advance AI in EHS and Sustainability

CorityOne uses AI agents enabled by Gemini models to redefine how global teams inspect, report, and respond to operational risks in real time

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global leader in EHS and sustainability software, today announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud to bring trusted AI agents to the front lines of operational risk management.

By integrating Gemini models directly into Cortex AI , the company's new groundbreaking AI suite, Cority is developing purpose-built agents that automate fieldwork, elevate decision-making, and help organizations control risks faster and more effectively - marking one of the first enterprise applications of Gemini in the EHS+ software sector.

Powering Real-World EHS+ Use Cases

Cority is collaborating with Google Cloud to build AI agents that can collect and connect data, reduce manual effort, and deliver clearer, more actionable guidance. Specifically, the new agents can directly improve slow, manual, and error-prone tasks that teams struggle with today:

AI-assisted inspections. Traditionally, inspectors capture notes and photos separately and spend hours re-entering them into checklists back at their desks. With the AI agents integrated into Cortex AI, they can capture photos or video on site and let the agent autofill checklists, flag missing information, and attach verified visual documentation instantly.





Traditionally, inspectors capture notes and photos separately and spend hours re-entering them into checklists back at their desks. With the AI agents integrated into Cortex AI, they can capture photos or video on site and let the agent autofill checklists, flag missing information, and attach verified visual documentation instantly. Incident reporting. Today, incident reporting requires manual categorization, multiple follow-ups, and inconsistent visual assessments. Using computer vision, Gemini models analyze images and video in real time to identify incident types, assess severity, and recommend response actions. This gives teams clarity in seconds instead of days.





Today, incident reporting requires manual categorization, multiple follow-ups, and inconsistent visual assessments. Using computer vision, Gemini models analyze images and video in real time to identify incident types, assess severity, and recommend response actions. This gives teams clarity in seconds instead of days. Voice-driven reporting. Workers often rely on handwritten notes or delayed data entry, especially in loud or hazardous environments. Now, they can describe events hands-free, with Gemini models transcribing and structuring the data automatically, even in challenging field conditions.



These AI agents pair specific Gemini models with Cority's domain-specific workflows to create solutions purpose-built for each operational risk challenge. Cority is collaborating closely with Google Cloud to refine model prompts, strengthen data integrity, and validate agent-driven outcomes to help ensure reliable performance for organizations managing complex operational risk.

AI That Drives Operational Performance

Cority's collaboration with Google Cloud is rooted in shared trust and technical integration. This collaboration emerged from a shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence, exploring how Cority's deep EHS+ expertise and Google's world-class AI models can together redefine performance for global enterprises.

"AI alone doesn't solve real-world risk," said Ted Kail, Chief Product Officer at Cority. "What moves the needle is pairing Gemini models with workflows built from decades of EHS domain expertise. Together, we're creating agents that remove friction, strengthen decision-making, and help organizations control risk with greater speed and confidence."

This collaboration underscores Cority's commitment to helping organizations unify data, engage their workforce, and control risks across their operations. By integrating Gemini models with Cortex AI, Cority is setting a new benchmark for responsible, transparent, and effective AI in the EHS+ sector.

To learn more about Cortex AI, visit https://www.cority.com/cortex-ai/ .