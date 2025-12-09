Unilog.sc Named as a Challenger in Inaugural 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL)

Unilog recognized for its Vision and Execution

LYNBROOK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025, a leading global supply chain design and execution company, has been named a Challenger in the inaugural 2025 Gartner Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) Magic Quadrant, published on December 1st, 2025. Gartner evaluated providers on their ability to execute and completeness of vision, which have seven and eight subcriteria, respectively. Each company is evaluated on subcriteria such as marketing execution, customer experience, innovation, market understanding, and more.

The 2025 Magic Quadrant defines a 4PL as "a supply chain services provider that engages in the design, build, implementation and ongoing orchestration of all or part of the activities encompassed by an end-to-end logistics network. The 4PL coordinates and manages logistics operations via internal and/or external parties, delivering visibility, governance, control and optimization through integrated technology platforms."



"We believe our position in the Gartner inaugural 4PL Magic Quadrant validates Unilog's commitment to orchestrating global logistics through automation and data integrity," said Osi Tagger, CEO of Unilog. "For us, this recognition reinforces our mission to bring clarity, control, and confidence to modern supply-chain operations, creating supply chains that are as flexible, reliable, and always available."

As global supply chains continue to face heightened disruption in 2025, more companies are turning to fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers to bring integrated, technology-driven orchestration to their operations. The market has expanded by nearly 10% over the past two years and is projected to reach $104.54 billion by 2030, underscoring the growing need for end-to-end visibility and strategic control. This surge in demand reflects the increasing fluidity and complexity of global networks, as enterprises seek partners capable of managing entire supply ecosystems.

According to the 2024 Market Guide for Fourth-Party Logistics, "As companies shift their perception of logistics from cost center to commercial innovator, we see the requirement for extended relationships with logistics service providers and increased demand for the 4PL outsourced model."

In the 9 years since it was established in 2016, Unilog has been orchestrating global supply chains with trusted partners working with enterprises seeking to unify, simplify, and optimize logistics operations worldwide. Through the Logivice platform, Unilog delivers full visibility, seamless integration, and real-time decision support across every stage of the supply network. Supported by a network of more than 500+ active forward stocking locations and an additional 500 available globally, Unilog empowers customers in High-Tech, Printing, Cyber defense, Medical equipment, Telecommunication, Automotive, Semiconductors, Data centers, among others, to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and achieve scalable, data-driven results. In our view, the company's ability to orchestrate both physical and digital supply chains embodies the key capabilities Gartner looks for in 4PL providers.



"With innovations like our Logivice platform, we're addressing the complexities of global supply chains by delivering true end-to-end visibility, agility, and strategic insight across the most demanding industries," continued Tagger. "Logivice is not another supply-chain platform - it's the first platform built for real-time supply chain orchestration by a team that manages daily complex global supply chains. This hands-on experience is what enables Unilog to deliver real visibility, agility, and strategic decision support where it matters most."

To us, Unilog's inclusion in the first Gartner 4PL Magic Quadrant underscores the company's alignment with these evolving market needs, offering customers the technology, transparency, and orchestration capabilities they need to navigate and succeed in today's complex supply chain environments.

To read the newly released Fourth-Party Logistics.

About Unilog.sc

Unilog.sc is a global supply chain design and execution company delivering end-to-end logistics and fulfillment solutions through its advanced Logivice control-tower platform. With a network spanning over 500+active storage sites worldwide, Unilog.sc provides real-time visibility, inventory and order management, reverse logistics, and value-added services such as kitting, relabeling, and repairs. Serving industries like High-Tech, Printing, Cyber defense, Medical equipment, Telecommunication, Automotive, Semiconductors, Data centers, among others, Unilog.sc helps businesses streamline operations, ensure compliance, and transform supply chain complexity into growth engines. Headquartered in Lynbrook, NY, Unilog.sc combines local expertise with global reach to deliver seamless, scalable logistics solutions. To learn more about Unilog.sc, visit Unilog.sc.

