Techmer PM Joins Formerra's Portfolio in North America

Formerra will distribute Techmer PM color masterbatches, high-performance additives, and pre-colored compounds across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, today announced the addition of Techmer PM color masterbatches, high-performance additives, and pre-colored compounds to its expansive portfolio of materials. With this partnership, Formerra advances its application-specific lineup, aligning its material portfolio to customers' evolving needs across North America.

A U.S.-based plastics compounder, Techmer PM specializes in value-added color and additive masterbatches and engineered compounds for high-performance plastics and fibers. These products are used in various industries such as medical, automotive, packaging, and consumer goods applications. Techmer PM has consistently invested in its optical and color capabilities, including the recent acquisition of OptiColor Inc. and Colors for Plastics.

"Techmer PM's commitment to innovation and technical excellence aligns perfectly with Formerra's mission to deliver best-in-class materials and responsive service," said Cathy Dodd, CEO at Formerra. "Backed by our expert technical guidance, this partnership lets us provide customers with a portfolio of masterbatches and pre-colored compounds that drives performance and sustainability."

Mike Ellison, VP, Product Management, adds, "The extensive pre-colored compound, additive, and color masterbatch offerings from Techmer PM cover processing, aesthetic, bio-based, regulatory, and performance needs."

Highlights of the distributed Techmer PM products include:

Regulated Medical Color Systems: ISO 10993-tested palettes with regulatory statements; proven in PPSU, PA, PP, and ABS.

Aesthetic Effects & Laser Functionality : Full spectrum from metallics and color-shifting to photochromic and Techsplatter, a proprietary visual effect; full laser additive line covers multiple needs.

Circularity & Sustainable Material Solutions : PLA/alt-resin colors, HiTerra rPET Revive to repair PET, NIR-sortable blacks (APR "preferred" in HDPE), and more.

Processing, Performance & Protection Additives: Techsperse proprietary dispersion technology, UV/heat stabilization, FR systems with halogen-free options, tracer technologies, antimicrobial packages, purge technologies.

"Formerra's deep expertise in applications, requirements, and materials makes them an ideal partner to expand our market reach," said Craig Foster, CEO at Techmer PM. "By combining our strengths, we'll help customers accelerate their speed to market with the assurance of proven technologies."

Key Details:

Formerra will distribute Techmer PM's pre-colored compounds, colorants, additives, and masterbatches across North America.

Techmer PM brings a deep portfolio of color and additive masterbatches: Medical/regulatory-ready palettes, aesthetic effects (including Techsplatter), sustainability solutions (HiTerra rPET Revive, NIR-sortable blacks), and performance/processing additives (TechSperse , FR/UV systems).

The partnership pairs Formerra's technical support and supply reliability with Techmer PM's specialized materials and color/additive expertise to help customers launch better products faster.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

About Techmer PM

Techmer PM is a leading designer and producer of engineered materials and polymer solutions such as concentrated color or additive masterbatches that provide specific performance and/or functional requirements. The company collaborates with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners to enhance product function and appearance in numerous end-use markets. Founded in 1981, the company operates plants across North America and has extensive expertise across resin technologies and with virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, including additive manufacturing, blown film, nonwovens, and injection molding. For more information, visit www.techmerpm.com.

Formerra has been named distributor for Techmer PM pre-colored compounds, colorants, and additives for a wide range of applications (left). Techmer PM production facility in Clinton, TN (right).

