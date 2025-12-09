iTacit Transforms Training with Launch of 'Frontline-First Workforce Technology'

The mobile-first training replaces outdated systems designed for traditional office staff with a solution that speeds onboarding, improves compliance and increases productivity.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / "Deskless" workers make up 80% of the world's workforce but are underserved by enterprise software typically designed for traditional in-office employees. iTacit provides a solution by introducing the category of Frontline-First Workforce Technology, redefining how organizations can train, support and engage the frontline workers vital to their missions.

Sectors such as manufacturing, health care, retail and logistics all rely on deskless employees, such as hourly or shift-based workers. They account for four out of five workers globally, according to consulting firm BCG, often in highly skilled jobs - nurses, machine operators, utility workers (or other non-education) - that require significant training and management.

"Frontline workers make up the majority of the global workforce, yet they're still seen as an afterthought in enterprise technology," said Luke Megarity, president and COO of iTacit. "Our goal is to give these employees the tools, knowledge and support they need in the moments that matter. Frontline-First Workforce Technology allows organizations to eliminate the complexity that slows people down and finally deliver an employee experience built for the realities of frontline work."

iTacit delivers Frontline-First Workforce Technology with its comprehensive software for onboarding, training, compliance management and upskilling employees. iTacit software transforms frontline training by unifying learning, communication, compliance, workflows and AI assistance in a single platform, removing multi-system friction that slows operations.

"Frontline workers shouldn't need six systems to do one job. We're removing those barriers so teams can focus on the work that really matters," said Teri Maltais, vice president of revenue at iTacit.

Moreover, iTacit provides those capabilities in a mobile-first platform that does not require email - ideal for deskless frontline workers. That provides workers with instant access to SOPs, training, and organizational knowledge when it matters most.

Simultaneously, organizations gain real-time visibility into field-level activities to strengthen safety, compliance and operational awareness. That allows them to reduce turnover, modernize training and compliance, and create a more supported, better-equipped frontline workforce.

iTacit's launch of Frontline-First Workforce Technology comes at a pivotal time, as organizations are facing mounting pressure to meet regulatory demands and hire, engage and retain essential frontline employees.

Meanwhile, those frontline employees are expected to safely perform complex tasks and deliver quality results in fast-changing environments. But industry research shows that most frontline workers were trained with, and still use, tools that were designed for employees with fixed workstations and consistent connectivity. That creates barriers to readiness, reduces productivity, and increases compliance risks.

The Frontline-First Workforce Technology approach remedies those issues, with technology that is purpose-built for the realities of frontline teams, embedded in daily workflows and critical to safe, skilled work, and secure and responsible, especially in its use of AI.

iTacit provides managers in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, energy, government and other fields with a modern training, productivity and compliance solution. It gives their frontline workers more relevant, current and effective training, as well as easy access to the organization's knowledge base. The result is improved safety, audit-ready compliance and a more empowered workforce.

"We're creating value in the day-to-day lives of frontline workers to automate processes for the frontline that were historically impossible, because so much of workplace technology is built for a white-collar workforce," Megarity said. "We're working in industries where decisions save lives."

iTacit clients adopting this approach are already reporting measurable improvements. One large healthcare organization reallocated four full-time employees back to patient care simply by digitizing a single frontline workflow. Other clients report reducing turnover, onboarding cycles and communication gaps.

iTacit's Frontline-First Workforce Technology platform helps organizations get the right information to the right people at the right time to support safer, more productive, and more skilled frontline teams. To learn more, visit iTacit.com.

About iTacit

iTacit's Frontline-First Workforce Technology gives frontline teams the clarity and confidence to perform complex work in fast-moving environments. The platform brings the core elements of frontline operations-training, communication, compliance, and workflow execution-into one mobile experience designed for workers who don't sit at desks. With real-time visibility for managers and always-on guidance for employees, iTacit helps organizations strengthen safety, raise performance, and build more resilient frontline teams across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, government, and energy.

Teri Maltais

teri.maltais@itacit.com

