uBriGene Biosciences Inc: uBriGene Biosciences and Circurna Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Development and Manufacturing of Circular RNA/LNP Therapeutics

GERMANTOWN, MD AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / uBriGene Biosciences, a global CDMO specializing in Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) GMP development and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership with Circurna, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation circular RNA (circRNA) therapeutics. The collaboration aims to integrate uBriGene's end-to-end process development, analytical, and GMP manufacturing capabilities with Circurna's proprietary circRNA platform to accelerate the translation of innovative RNA therapeutics into the clinic.

Under the agreement, uBriGene will support Circurna across process and analytical development, scale-up, and GMP production of circRNA drug substance and drug product. The partnership will also leverage uBriGene's expanding global manufacturing infrastructure and regulatory expertise to ensure robust quality, reproducibility, and readiness for regulatory submissions in multiple jurisdictions.

"Circular RNA represents one of the most promising next waves of RNA therapeutics, offering greater stability, durability, and translational efficiency," said Xiulian Sun, CTO, uBriGene Biosciences. "uBriGene's capabilities in purifying the circRNA to more than 90% purity; and in performing RNA-LNP formulation will accelerate the CMC process for the Circurna product.""

Circurna's proprietary platform enables programmable circularization, advanced RNA engineering, and targeted delivery to address diseases not currently reachable with conventional RNA modalities. By collaborating with uBriGene, Circurna aims to accelerate its pipeline toward first-in-human studies while building a scalable CMC framework for long-term development.

"uBriGene's expertise in RNA process development, analytics, GMP production, and regulatory filing makes them an ideal partner as we advance our circRNA programs," said Peter Weinstein, CEO, Circurna. "This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality clinical materials and positions us for rapid, global expansion of our therapeutic pipeline."

The partnership underscores the increasing industry focus on circRNA as a next-generation therapeutic modality and highlights the critical role of partnering with a strong CDMO partner with expertise in translating emerging RNA technologies from concept to clinic.

About uBriGene Biosciences

uBriGene Biosciences' mission is to bridge ATMP concepts to commercialization for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. uBriGene is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing end-to-end solutions for ATMPs, including viral vectors, CAR-T therapies, iPSC, MSCs and other cell therapies, RNA/LNP products, and plasmid DNA. With state-of-the-art GMP facilities and deep CMC expertise, uBriGene supports programs from early development through commercial manufacturing.

About Circurna

Circurna is an RNA therapeutics company developing next-generation circular RNA medicines designed to unlock superior stability, potency, and duration of action. Circurna's proprietary engineering and circularization technologies enable a new class of programmable RNA therapies targeting diseases with high unmet need.

