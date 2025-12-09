paid Wins AdWeek Tech Stack Awards in Both Creator Marketing & Social Media Platform of the Year

The recognition highlights paid's innovation across social engagement and end-to-end creator collaboration workflows

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / paid, a leading creator-marketing platform powering campaigns for top brands, has been named Creator Marketing Platform of the Year and Social Media Platform of the Year in ADWEEK's inaugural Tech Stack Awards, alongside notable winners like Canva, HubSpot, and Vimeo. The awards recognize the most groundbreaking product and platform launches that have driven proven revenue impact in marketing, advertising, and media.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by ADWEEK for our team's accomplishments on behalf of our amazing clients," said Bryan Gold, CEO and co-founder at paid. "Competing- and winning-in both of these important categories reinforces paid's role as a driving force in the creator economy."

paid earned distinction as a winner in the following categories:

Social Media Marketing Product/Platform : Recognizing solutions that redefine how brands show up and engage across social platforms, backed by measurable performance and real case studies.

Creator Marketing Product/Platform: Celebrating platforms that power the end-to-end influencer marketing workflow, from discovery to partnership management to content ROI, and prove innovation in scaling authentic creator collaborations.

From strategic uses of AI to next-gen creative tools and cutting-edge measurement solutions, the 2025 Tech Stack Awards elevate the products and companies redefining how brands connect, engage, and grow. paid's selection in this year's awards program underscores its ongoing commitment to pushing the entire creator marketing industry forward.

In 2025, paid continued to advance its platform with new intelligence features powered by thousands of first-party creator data insights. Throughout the year, paid expanded its Creator Calendar to surface real-time creator trends and milestone moments, introduced Predictive Lift tools to help brands forecast campaign outcomes, refreshed its Creator Insights Report, and launched updates to collaboration features and its Creator Job Board. paid also strengthened its partnerships this year with YouTube and Snapchat, delivering impactful ways for brands to engage with creators across the platforms that matter most.

About paid

paid is a creator marketing platform situated at the nexus of brand and creator collaboration. The company powers the campaigns of Fortune 500 brands who leverage the platform to activate creators for growth. paid is building the go-to platform that fuels content creation and distribution for brands globally, while providing creators with an unparalleled environment to do what they love - create. For more information, please visit hashtagpaid.com/fall-event

