EVOLOH, Inc.: EVOLOH Initiates Engineering Work With GS E&C for Tonnage-Scale Electrolytic Hydrogen Plants, Introduces Nautilus DDC for Direct Renewables Connection

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / EVOLOH, Inc., a cleantech company that manufactures electrolysers for hydrogen production, today announced it is developing plant design packages for hundreds-of-megawatts-scale electrolytic hydrogen plants with GS E&C, one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms in the world. The reference design work forms a basis for green ammonia plants with annual capacities of hundreds of thousands to millions of tons of ammonia production.

"EVOLOH continues its drive to industrialize anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis, and the engineering work with GS E&C is another huge step for us," said Dr. Jimmy Rojas, founder and CEO of EVOLOH. "Combined with our current work testing megawatt-scale stacks and developing megawatt-scale projects, we are confident that these large-scale designs will seal our claim of the lowest hydrogen cost in the industry," Rojas continued.

"Our ambition has always been to provide low-cost electrolyzers for tonnage-scale hydrogen production. These plant design packages are just the beginning of similar efforts to reduce project risk, demonstrate scalable performance and achieve bankability for EVOLOH's Nautilus© electrolyzer stacks and modules," commented Dr. Art Shirley, EVOLOH's Chief Strategy Officer. "We're working with multiple EPCs, process integrators, insurers, and certification firms to validate EVOLOH's patented product and high-speed manufacturing process and to confirm the many cost reduction benefits resulting from our technology," Shirley added.

Noting the increasing need for electrolyzers to be operated off-grid, Rojas introduced EVOLOH's newest product, Nautilus DDC. "Rising grid connection costs and access times, and increasingly expensive electricity rates are driving project developers to need electrolyzers that can directly connect to renewable sources. The Nautilus DDC is designed to match renewable generating voltages and intermittency changes, thereby greatly reducing capital and operating expenses. "The Nautilus DDC rapid response to renewables' fluctuations and its wide operability are crucial to being able to connect direct to the DC source, thus avoiding any intermediate power conditioning equipment and eliminating costly grid charges," elaborated Rojas.

About EVOLOH:

Founded in 2020, EVOLOH Inc. is revolutionizing the manufacturing of water electrolyzers to make low-cost clean hydrogen production possible at all scales anywhere in the world. Nautilus stacks, the company's patented electrolyzers, leverage anion exchange membrane technology to minimize costs and technical risks, while also maximizing manufacturing productivity, durability and efficiency. EVOLOH is backed by Engine Ventures, Breakthrough Energy, NextEra Energy Resources, 3M Ventures, and others. For more information, visit https://evoloh.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

