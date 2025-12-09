HydroCorp Selected as Company of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2025

Gold recognition underscores the breadth of HydroCorp's work supporting water systems, protecting drinking water, and strengthening infrastructure

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / HydroCorp, the trusted leader in water safety and compliance for public water systems, hospitals, and industrial facilities across the United States, has been named a gold winner for Company of the Year among medium-sized businesses in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards. The Best in Biz Awards are the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications.

HydroCorp's nomination highlighted the company's expansion of backflow prevention services beyond the Midwest to states along the east and west coasts and in the southern regions of the United States. Specifically, the nomination emphasized HydroCorp's efforts in California following the introduction of the state's Cross-Connection Control Policy Handbook (CCCPH) and its resulting regulatory requirements, as well as ongoing work educating public water systems in lower enforcement states about the importance of cross-connection control.

Additionally, the nomination focused on the recent release of HydroSoft, HydroCorp's proprietary cross-connection control software, which combines advanced technology with expert support. HydroSoft is the only software solution that addresses all key areas of cross-connection control and backflow prevention management, from on-site surveys and backflow preventer testing to back-office administration.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our team's work supporting water systems across the country," says HydroCorp CEO Chris Spain. "For more than 40 years, HydroCorp has remained committed to protecting drinking water and critical infrastructure. This award reflects the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by communities nationwide. We look forward to continuing to expand our capabilities, both through technology and our people to meet the rising compliance needs of public water systems."

This year's Best in Biz Award winners demonstrate a wide range of innovations, including digital advancements, continued expansion of workplace benefits, and increased community involvement and dedication to environmental responsibility causes. The judges specifically highlighted the importance of HydroCorp's mission and the confident management and balance of service, product, and regional expansion over the last year.

"Over the past 15 years, Best in Biz Awards has seen impressive entries both in years of incredible economic expansion and growth and in those difficult and challenging pandemic years," said Best in Biz Awards staff. "As we mark our 15th annual edition, we are exceedingly proud of our winners and the positive impact they create for their employees, clients and communities."

