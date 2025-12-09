FileWave Inc.: Carousel and FileWave Partner to Simplify Device Management and Digital Communication for Schools and Enterprises

New collaboration helps IT and communications teams deliver secure, consistent, and engaging content across managed devices and displays - without adding technical complexity.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Carousel, a leader in the digital signage industry, and FileWave, a global provider of unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions, today announced a new partnership aimed at helping enterprises and schools streamline how they manage devices and communicate across screens.

"At Carousel, we help organizations connect with their audiences through clear, engaging visual communication," said Chris Barma, Senior VP, Strategic Partnerships at Carousel. "By working alongside FileWave, we're ensuring that digital communications reach the right screens at the right time-on secure, well-managed devices. Together, we're enabling IT and communications teams to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently."

Through this partnership, Carousel and FileWave are combining two complementary platforms that create a seamless, scalable experience for IT and communications leaders. Carousel is designed to work seamlessly with leading mobile device management (MDM) and UEM platforms-like FileWave-to deliver secure, compliant, and consistent signage across all managed devices. Together, Carousel and FileWave streamline device deployment, simplify provisioning, and ensure that screens remain updated, compliant, and ready to engage.

"Schools and enterprises are asking for smarter, simpler ways to control their devices and communicate clearly," said Lisa Carter, Global Vice President of Sales at FileWave. "Our collaboration with Carousel allows customers to unify their device management and digital messaging strategies, delivering both control and communication through solutions they already trust."

About Carousel

Carousel is a digital signage software platform that makes content management easy, scalable, and reliable. With a deep feature set and strong technology partnerships, Carousel gives you the most value in digital signage. Carousel Digital Signage is a division of Tightrope MediaSystems. You can reach the Carousel team at 612-261-1000 or visit?www.carouselsignage.com.

About FileWave

Founded in 1992, FileWave simplifies IT management with innovative Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions that enhance the productivity of modern IT administrators in education and enterprise companies. Serving a global customer base, FileWave continues to drive advancements in multi-platform device management. Learn more at? www.filewave.com .

