Standard & Preferred Insurance Company Receives A- Rating From AM Best for 2025

QUEENS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Standard & Preferred Insurance Company announced that AM Best has reaffirmed the company's A- (Excellent) Financial Strength Rating and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating for 2025. The renewed rating builds on the Standard & Preferred's 2024 A- rating, reflecting the organization's financial stability and operational discipline.

AM Best's annual assessment draws on a detailed review of capital adequacy, underwriting performance, governance structure, and long-term risk strategy. The agency's findings highlight the strength of Standard & Preferred's balance sheet, the consistency of its business model, and the effectiveness of its enterprise risk management framework.

Bent Philipson, President of Standard & Preferred, emphasized the significance of the reaffirmation. "AM Best's evaluation recognizes the dedication behind our operations and the commitment that guides our growth," Philipson said. "Our team continues to invest in the systems and expertise that support our policyholders. This rating signals confidence in our present position and our long-term direction, and we are thrilled to receive such an endorsement."

Standard & Preferred serves the New York healthcare sector with a targeted focus on workers' compensation coverage for nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and home care agencies. Its affiliated managing general agent, Graph MGA LLC, oversees distribution and market development. Over the past year, the company has enhanced its clinical risk resources, expanded loss control support, and strengthened its claims protocols to better address the operational demands within long-term care environments.

SOURCE: Standard & Preferred Insurance Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/standard-and-preferred-insurance-company-receives-a-excellent-rat-1115438