American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group's CEO Provides Insights From The RNG Coalition's RNG Conference Held December 1-4, 2025

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / American Power Group Corporation (OTC Pink:APGI), the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company, shares some of their CEO's insights and identified opportunities from his attendance at the RNG Coalition's RNG Conference held December 1-4, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO, stated, "I've attended multiple industry and renewable natural gas ("RNG") conferences over the past several years and one of the common themes is that RNG is in an oversupply situation and the industry needs to find additional solutions to drive demand beyond those currently being deployed. This fact was underscored during several panel discussion at the recent RNG Coalition event especially as it relates to AI driven data centers and heavy-duty transportation applications."

Mr. Coppa noted, "In regards to AI data center opportunities, their energy needs are massive and with many electrical grids running either at capacity or in need of significant upgrades. The proven reliability and ease of operation of our cost-effective dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology provides an immediately available solution to meet those power demands. This is especially relevant given the increasing lead times for mission critical natural gas turbine capacity which was noted as being in the 3 to 5+ year timeframe. In May 2025, we announced our stationary/off-road dual fuel installation base in the oil/gas sector had reached an estimated 25 million cumulative run hour milestone and in June 2025 we noted one particular installation had been running successfully for over 15 years at an average 50% displacement underscoring the reliability of our dual fuel solution over an extended period of time which is especially critical for AI data center applications. We currently have over $5 million in stationary conversion quotes outstanding primarily relating to stationary/off-road dual fuel opportunities."

Mr. Coppa added, "It has been widely reported that over 80% of natural gas utilized by the transportation sector is RNG but that natural gas is only a tiny fraction of the overall fuel sources used by the heavy-duty transportation sector which is where APG's dual fuel solution can help drive significant demand. Based on annual statistical performance information obtained from the American Trucking Association ("ATA"), for every 1,000 of the estimated 3 million Class 8 heavy-duty SCR trucks operating in the U.S. converted to run APG's V7000 dual fuel solution, we estimate they would consume approximately 11 million GGEs ("Gasoline Gallon Equivalents") of natural gas at a 50% displacement rate. If this adoption rate increased to 25,000 trucks or approximately 1% of the overall market, the estimated total natural gas consumption would increase to 275 million GGEs. In addition, if those 25,000 trucks were running dairy RNG at a 50% displacement rate, the estimated overall reduction in CO2 would be approximately 12.5 million tons given the beneficial emission related properties of using dairy RNG. Utilizing APG's vehicular dual fuel solution, fleet owners can avoid spending $300,000+ on a new alternative fuel heavy-duty truck by investing only a small fraction of that cost on upgrading their existing diesel truck engines with our dual fuel solution and an appropriate natural gas storage tanks."

APG's S4000 dual fuel stationary and V7000 vehicular dual fuel solutions seamlessly introduce natural gas from renewable, fossil, or treated field gas into the induction system of a diesel engine, displacing up to 65% of the diesel fuel with no loss of power and torque or additional maintenance requirements. Stationary generator power ratings from 100kW to 12MW have been successfully converted to APG's dual fuel solution on a wide array of OEM stationary diesel engine platforms including, but not limited to: Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU, Detroit Diesel, Kohler, John Deere, Komatsu, Wartsila and Isuzu. In addition, we have 500+ industry-leading EPA vehicular engine family approvals on selective engine model years for Cummins ISX, Detroit Diesel DD13/DD15, and Volvo/Mack D13/MP8 and are currently working with EPA to expand those approvals to include newer late-model engines.

Mr. Coppa concluded, "We believe there is no one silver bullet solution available today to increase demand for RNG or power the demanding needs of AI driven data centers but APG's dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology is a proven, cost-effective and readily available option to help operators and fleets start the progression towards utilizing abundant and cleaner burning domestic natural gas".

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology.

