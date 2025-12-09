Maryna Marochko: Precoro Delivers Next-Level Procurement Analytics Suite

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Precoro, the procurement centralization and automation platform, expands its visibility and decision-making capabilities with a fully integrated procurement analytics suite that includes advanced dashboards, the AI Assistant, and Approval SLA. Teams can now run real-time procurement analytics on spend, get instant insights from AI, and keep approvals on schedule, without wasting time on fragmented tools or spreadsheets.

"As purchasing grows more distributed and data-heavy, mid-market teams need the same clarity and discipline large enterprises rely on," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. "That's why we continuously enhance Precoro with top-tier features that make visibility, analysis, and timely approvals simple."

#A Unified Procurement Analytics Layer for Smarter Spend Decisions

Precoro's dashboards, AI Assistant, and Approval SLA work together to solve three core challenges finance and procurement teams face: fragmented data, manual reporting, and unpredictable approvals.

Procurement analytics dashboards act as the core analytical workspace, providing instant visibility into budgets, spend trends, and supplier activity. KPIs update in real time for each department and location, making it easy to compare performance, spot issues, and visualize procurement's impact across the organization.

The AI Assistant turns that visibility into actionable insight. It identifies anomalies, explains unusual changes, and highlights patterns that need attention. Instead of digging through multiple reports, users get quick summaries of trends, instant answers to "what happened" and "why," and a deeper understanding of what drives spend.

The Approval SLA brings even more predictability and discipline to workflows. Clear deadlines for each approval step ensure requestors know when documents will be reviewed, approvers receive timely notifications to stay on track, and teams prevent costly slowdowns or operational disruptions.

#What It Means for Businesses

With the procurement analytics suite now within reach for mid-market companies, they no longer have to guess where funds are allocated or which approvals are holding up operations.

By putting all procurement data in one place and surfacing it through dashboards, AI insights, and approval timelines, teams can:

Detect overspending before it becomes a problem

Improve approval predictability and enforce compliance

Cut hours spent on spreadsheets and manual reporting

Compare spend patterns across departments, suppliers, and locations

Make data-backed decisions and scale with confidence

"We're constantly innovating," added Zhyvolovych. "Our goal is to equip growing teams with sophisticated tools that make procurement simple and predictable, so they can act confidently and stay on track. Our upcoming updates will further expand procurement analytics, streamline workflows, and connect with key platforms, letting companies scale without procurement slowdowns."

#About Precoro

Precoro is a procurement centralization and automation platform that gives companies advanced analytics, visibility, control, and confidence in their spend. By unifying procurement data and workflows in one place, Precoro helps organizations build a structured, accountable process that works seamlessly across multiple teams and locations.

Today, over 1,000 companies in 80+ countries rely on Precoro to transform fragmented processes into connected, efficient, and cost-smart procedures with the use of the procurement analytics suite.

To learn more, visit precoro.com .

