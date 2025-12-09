Springs Window Fashions Announces New Leadership Structure to Accelerate Dealer Growth and Elevate Experience

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Springs Window Fashions, a leading manufacturer of custom window treatments in North America, announced a strategic reorganization of its Dealer Business Unit (DBU), aimed at fueling growth, strengthening dealer partnerships, and reinforcing its commitment to delivering The Best Experience in the industry.

Effective immediately, the new leadership structure sharpens the DBU's focus on customer experience, innovation, and execution, creating stronger alignment between strategic priorities and dealer needs.

"This marks a defining moment for our Dealer Business Unit," said Brad Trevillian, SVP & GM, Dealer Business Unit. "We're building a more focused, agile organization that's designed to serve our dealers better, move faster, and deliver with greater consistency. The message is simple: Springs is back-and we're all-in on creating value for our partners."

Key Leadership Appointments

Rachel Hyslop - VP, Dealer Strategy & Experience: Rachel will lead Springs' dealer experience transformation, integrating service, channel marketing, and onboarding under a unified vision to elevate every dealer touchpoint.

Christine Wolpert - VP, Sales - Costco: Christine continues to lead one of Springs' most strategic partnerships, driving performance and innovation in this high-impact retail channel.

Jody Mabwa - Director, National Accounts: Jody, newly promoted, will lead national accounts, focusing on partner success and unlocking growth opportunities through deeper collaboration.

Don Kelley - Director, Field & Inside Sales: Don will lead both field and inside sales, aligning front-line efforts to strengthen dealer engagement and drive market-level performance.

A Stronger Springs, Built for Dealers

This restructuring reinforces Springs' investment in the dealer channel and simplifies how the company supports its partners. By aligning leadership around key functions and streamlining how programs are delivered, Springs is creating a more connected, responsive, and innovative organization.

"We're not just evolving the org chart, we're re-committing to our dealers," said Trevillian. "This structure helps us remove barriers, unlock new capabilities, and ultimately deliver an experience that sets Springs apart in the market."

Springs Window Fashions remains focused on enabling dealer success through best-in-class products, reliable service, and a partnership rooted in shared growth.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, is a manufacturer of custom window treatments. Its Bali, Graber, Horizons, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Known for innovation, quality, and service, Springs is dedicated to its vision of "Inspiring Spaces, Brilliantly Simple." By prioritizing The Best Experience for its associates, customers, stakeholders, and communities, Springs Window Fashions remains committed to helping its customers enjoy incredible indoor and outdoor spaces. Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

