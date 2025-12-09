Sydecar Welcomes Two Seasoned Leaders to Guide Next Chapter of Growth

Tim Frederick joins as SVP of Engineering and Alice Chen joins as VP of Product

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Sydecar , a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and fund administration platform for venture, today announced the addition of two strategic hires to its team: Tim Frederick has joined as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Alice Chen has joined as Vice President of Product. Together, they will focus on accelerating the development of Sydecar's unified, end-to-end platform that provides robust transaction support for emerging managers and institutional investors alike.

"From day one, Sydecar has envisioned a better way for private markets to operate," said Nik Talreja, CEO and co-founder of Sydecar. "While much of the industry still relies on manual processes and fragmented systems, we've always believed the future of pooled investment vehicles lies in standardized, automated technology. The addition of Tim and Alice brings us closer to that reality."

Frederick brings over two decades of experience leading world-class engineering teams, most recently at Synapse Health, Alto Pharmacy, and Uber. He has built category-defining products that have touched millions of end users and generated billions in revenue. As SVP of Engineering, he will play a key role in guiding Sydecar's technical roadmap and platform evolution.

"After spending much of my career inside venture-backed companies, I've seen firsthand how complex and costly private-market transactions can be," said Frederick. "Sydecar is tackling that problem head-on with a clear vision and a talented team. I'm excited to help build the infrastructure that makes these transactions simpler and more accessible for everyone involved."

Chen brings deep product leadership experience from PayPal, ShopRunner, Trustly, and most recently PrimaryBid, where she led product and design to better connect everyday investors with public companies. As VP of Product, she will shape Sydecar's product strategy as the platform enters its next stage of growth.

"Throughout my career, I've focused on pairing great customer experiences with the platforms that make scale possible," said Chen. "Sydecar's vision for private markets is grounded in that same combination of customer focus and operational rigor, and I'm looking forward to contributing to that work."

The appointments of Frederick and Chen come during a period of rapid growth for Sydecar since its founding in 2021, with 2025 revenue more than doubling year-over-year. The company recently surpassed $3 billion in Assets Under Administration and was recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, further strengthening its presence and credibility in the private markets ecosystem.

