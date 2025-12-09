Sales Talent Inc: Sales Talent, Inc. Named G2 Winter 2026 Grid Leader in Recruitment & Staffing

Sales Talent Inc is the #1 Rated Recruiting Firm on G2

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Sales Talent, Inc., a SaaS, Industrial, Healthcare and B2B go-to-market recruiting firm, today announced it has been named a G2 Winter 2026 Grid Leader in both the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories. This is the 10th time they have won this award for both categories.

"Being named a Winter 2026 Grid Leader for both Recruitment and Staffing Agencies - while maintaining the #1 rating among more than 480 recruiting firms on G2 - is a tremendous accomplishment," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent Inc. "These awards reflect the hard work and dedication our team puts into delivering exceptional outcomes for every client we serve."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for business software and professional services, using verified customer feedback to help organizations make confident, data-driven buying decisions.

About Sales Talent, Inc.

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained go-to-market recruiting firm (sales, customer success, and marketing) serving startup SaaS, healthcare, manufacturing/industrial, and general B2B sales companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre-Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

