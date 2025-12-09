Oxygen Forensics, Inc.: Oxygen Forensics Achieves Relativity Developer Partner Status

Strengthening Integrated E-Discovery Workflows for RelativityOne Users

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Oxygen Forensics is pleased to announce its new status as a Relativity Developer Partner, marking an important step in expanding interoperability between Oxygen Forensics' industry-leading digital forensics solutions and Relativity's AI-powered cloud platform RelativityOne. Through this program, Oxygen Forensics enhances end-to-end workflows for legal, corporate, government and investigative teams that rely on comprehensive, defensible data handling across collection, analysis and review.

"As data volumes grow and investigative timelines shrink, integrated workflows are essential," said Lee Reiber, CEO of Oxygen Forensics. "We are thrilled to join the Relativity Partner Program as a Developer Partner. This collaboration allows us to bring our forensic expertise directly into the review processes relied on by thousands of e-discovery and investigative professionals."

Achieving Developer Partner status demonstrates Oxygen Forensics' proven ability to design and deliver applications that extend Relativity's capabilities. This collaboration will accelerate development of integrated workflows, enabling seamless movement of forensic-grade data from Oxygen's extraction and analysis tools directly into the RelativityOne environment. Through this program, Oxygen Forensics is empowered with access to Relativity's technical resources, training programs and ecosystem support enhancing performance, efficiency and joint go-to-market efforts.

For organizations working within RelativityOne, Oxygen Forensics capabilities deliver meaningful operational benefits:

Strong data integrity and chain of custody: Oxygen Forensics' advanced extraction and processing tools allow users to introduce rich, reliable datasets into RelativityOne, supporting robust and defensible review processes.

Workflow continuity: Integrated pathways reduce manual transfers and data fragmentation, enabling clean transitions from device and cloud collection to document review and production.

Investigative insights: Oxygen's specialized capabilities including timeline reconstruction, link analysis and metadata enrichment provide review teams with high-value datasets and clear context for complex matters.

Accelerated time-to-insight: With increased alignment between forensic and review stages, teams can complete investigations, legal reviews and decision cycles more quickly and efficiently.

Increased confidence in compliance: As a Relativity Developer Partner, Oxygen Forensics meets established technical and operational standards critical for regulated, high-stakes environments.

"Relativity and Oxygen Forensics share a deep commitment to helping clients find truth within their data," said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. "Oxygen Forensics' alignment with our mission makes them a natural fit within our Developer Partner ecosystem. We're excited to work closely with their team to serve the legal data community."

The Relativity Developer Partner role is part of the Relativity Partner Program, which is designed to enhance and inspire partnerships with Relativity while helping participants drive success. This recognition highlights Oxygen Forensics' dedication to excellence and seamless support in the legal field. For more information on Oxygen Forensics, visit enterprise.oxygenforensics.com.

About Oxygen Forensics

Oxygen Forensics is a global leader in digital forensics and incident response, supporting customers in more than 150 countries with advanced tools for mobile, cloud, computer and remote device collection, analysis and reporting.

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform RelativityOne transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

