Ground2Grid Thermal Energy Summit Launches in 2027 to Unite the Full Thermal Energy Ecosystem

June 2027 summit to gather engineers, policymakers, developers, and community leaders to accelerate scalable thermal energy networks.

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / BNP Media and The Driller, in strategic partnership with Geothermal Industry SME & Visionary Brock Yordy, are proud to announce the launch of the Ground2Grid Thermal Energy Summit, the first national event fully dedicated to harnessing all Thermal Energy Resources. Taking place June 15-17, 2027, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, Ground2Grid will convene a diverse community of industry pioneers, policymakers, engineers, financiers, developers, contractors, drillers, and community stakeholders to forge partnerships and accelerate the clean energy transition.

Bridging the Full Thermal Energy Lifecycle

Unlike traditional conferences that focus on a single sector, Ground2Grid was created to complete value chain of geothermal and carbon-neutral heating and cooling - from borehole drilling to final system integration. Attendees will find a space where technical innovation meets policy alignment, workforce readiness meets investment opportunity, and ideas become infrastructure.

Programming with Real-World Impact

Ground2Grid will feature multiple collaborative educational tracks tailored to the professionals designing, building, financing, regulating, and deploying thermal energy resources. Tracks will include case studies, practical insights, and peer-to-peer learning aimed at streamlining project delivery and scaling adoption.

Why Ground2Grid, Why Now?

The event launches at a pivotal time for the thermal energy sector:

Federal and state climate policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act and Section 48L, have unlocked billions in funding and tax incentives.

Private equity is entering the market, offering "Energy as a Service" models to scale networks faster.

The demand for carbon-neutral heating and cooling in both urban and rural communities is at an all-time high.

"The transition to a cleaner grid requires more than just policy; it requires steel in the ground and skilled hands on the controls. This summit connects the financial and engineering power of the industry with the drilling and construction experts who will physically build this new thermal energy infrastructure," said Brock Yordy, Co-Founder of the Geothermal Drillers Association and Global Water, Geothermal, Critical Resource Drilling SME & Advocate. "This will be an event you won't want to miss."

Exhibit and Connect with Decision-Makers

Ground2Grid offers sponsors and exhibitors the chance to:

Engage engineers, contractors, and developers actively designing and building systems

Connect with financial and operational partners driving large-scale adoption

Reach professionals involved in every phase of deployment

Showcase equipment, tools, and innovations that scale geothermal and thermal energy networks

Build meaningful relationships through interactive sessions and networking

Position their organization at the center of the equitable heating and cooling movement

An Accessible, Central Location

The summit is strategically located in Rosemont, Illinois, a nationally recognized destination for conventions and business events. Visitors will be just minutes from O'Hare Airport and steps away from high-end hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Discounted hotel rates will be available when the hotel block opens in late 2026 or early 2027.

What to Expect

Organizers expect 1,500 participants, including attendees from mission-critical sectors, an experienced speaker faculty and those allied to the thermal energy infrastructure and resources industry. The event will feature an interactive tradeshow floor, multiple educational tracks, high level keynotes, hands-on workshops, real world facility tours and elegant networking receptions providing unmatched access to buyers and decision-makers.

Get Involved

To learn more or inquire about sponsorship and exhibiting, visit www.ground2grid.com. Registration updates will be shared on the site in the coming months.

About The Driller

The Driller is a nimble digital media platform for drilling and water supply professionals, and is widely read across the drilling industry. We cover the people, equipment, and techniques in the water, energy, construction, environmental, and mining industries. Our mission is to offer useful, timely, and accurate information to help our audience make critical business decisions on and off the drilling jobsite. Ground2Grid is an extension of our commitment to fostering innovation, education, and equitable infrastructure development.

About BNP Media

Since 1926, BNP Media has been a trusted source of information, innovation, and industry insights. Starting with the publication of Electric Refrigeration News to support the expanding refrigeration industry, BNP Media has grown to become one of the largest, privately-owned B2B media companies in the U.S delivering superior content, events, and business solutions for a range of industries including engineering, architecture, HVAC, construction, and sustainability.

