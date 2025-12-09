American College of Education: ACE and Arizona College of Nursing Form Nurse Leader Development Pathway

The partnership features an ACE tuition reduction and a nursing transfer opportunity

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / A recent partnership between American College of Education (ACE) and Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN) allows AZCN employees and graduates to receive tuition reduction on any ACE program. The agreement also offers AZCN bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) graduates the opportunity to apply up to nine credits toward ACE's master of science in nursing (MSN) program, reducing cost and completion time.

"We're thrilled about partnering with AZCN," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson said. "This partnership demonstrates our mutual commitment to accessible learning. Additionally, the nursing program transfer pathway allows aspiring nurse leaders to maximize their BSN credits and complete an MSN. An increase in nurse leaders is a direct lifeline to today's national nursing shortages."

From an original total cost of $11,930 to a reduced $8,0921, the BSN to MSN pathway agreement with AZCN enhances affordability and shortens completion time from 16 months to one year. 2

"Partnering with ACE represents aligned missions and commitments to supporting career development through the power of higher education," Jason Anderson, AZCN Chief Executive Officer added. "The benefits not only impact continued growth opportunities for our students, but also the communities they will serve." 1All values shown are an estimated value of the cost of tuition and fees. Actual amounts may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied to the selected program hours, the pace and satisfactory completion of the selected program, the receipt of scholarship or grant amounts, or adjustments to tuition or fees as described in the Catalog Right to Modify Tuition section. State sales and use tax will apply where required by law. 2This is an estimated time to completion. Actual completion time may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied, availability of courses, satisfactory pace, multiple course requests, successful course completion, and meeting program milestones as required.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 23 campuses across 14 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ace-and-arizona-college-of-nursing-form-nurse-leader-development-pathway-1115425