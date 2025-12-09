Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Today, InVitro International (OTCQB: IVRO) reported FY '25 sales of $878,937, up 8.3% over FY '24. Net income of $121,980 advanced 14.3% for the same period.

CEO and Chairman, W. Richard Ulmer, offered his view of IVRO's progress: "In this past year, Regulatory Agencies around the world announced they have already, or will soon, cease funding for animal testing; some have stopped now. Further, some RA's state OECD validated NON-animal test results could be accepted immediately. IVRO offers such test methods & serves large industries such as cosmetics, chemical companies, and varieties of adhesives manufacturers, globally. Our now 40-year-old vision for industry movement from animal databased safety testing to in vitro testing appears on its way to reality."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce Regulatory Agencies' approved data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

