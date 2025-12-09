The Solar Stewardship Initiative's (SSI) new buyers guide targets forced labor risk, supply-chain transparency, and compliance readiness in global solar procurement.SSI has published its first Buyers Guide, a 54-page document designed for companies, project developers, investors, and public institutions to strengthen responsible procurement in the solar sector. The guide is structured in two parts. A public section provides practical recommendations for buyers, while a members-only appendix includes templates, checklists, and sample contract clauses. Collaboration with SSI member companies informed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...