Indero, a global CRO specializing in dermatology and rheumatology, has been honored by Mercer, recognizing its excellence as a Best Employer. Indero is proud of its long-term commitment to building a workplace culture defined by trust, fairness, and meaningful employee experiences and believes this distinction reflects its positive impact in 2025. The Best Employers in Canada Powered by Mercer certification program recognizes organizations that consistently deliver a positive and engaging employee experience, based on employee feedback. The degree of employee engagement is a crucial factor for both current and prospective clients and partners, since motivated and committed employees are more likely to excel in their roles and ensure the highest standards in the organization's products and services. Formerly known as the Kincentric Best Employers, the program has highlighted Canada's top workplaces for over 25 years and now benefits from Mercer's expanded global reach and one of the most comprehensive employee experience databases in the world.

In today's complex clinical research environment, the ability to attract and retain engaged, high-performing teams is essential. Indero's certification by Mercer recognizes the high engagement of its employees. Indero's high engagement can be explained by its strategic approach to human resources (HR); one that balances global consistency with local responsiveness, and operational rigor with cultural empathy.

"Being named a Best Employer is more than a milestone, it's a reflection of how we listen, adapt, and invest in people," said Yvon Leduc, Global Head of Human Resources. "It's about creating the conditions for excellence, not just within HR, but across every function that contributes to our mission."

At Indero, human resources play a central, strategic role. This acknowledgment reflects not just the work of the HR team, but also how employees feel about working at Indero, their motivation to do their best, and their desire to stay and advance in their careers. By actively listening to staff, promoting fairness, and streamlining operations, HR helps build a strong, collaborative culture that supports accuracy and long-term success, qualities that are vital in clinical research.

Ultimately, the recognition serves as a reminder that meaningful outcomes, whether in employee engagement or scientific advancement, are built on shared values and collective effort. Indero remains committed to cultivating a workplace where people thrive, and where purpose drives performance.

Indero is a dual-focus CRO for dermatology and rheumatology, with over 25 years of experience in clinical research and trial delivery. Our full-service approach which includes everything from protocol design and patient recruitment to trial monitoring and biometrics provides biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors with the rigorous scientific foundation and tailored expertise their studies need to reach the finish line efficiently and effectively. With capabilities in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific; vast, continuously growing relationships with investigators and patients; and a dedicated research clinic through which we design and execute our own studies, Indero is the ideal partner for clinical needs at global scale.

